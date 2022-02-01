Meghan McCain Eviscerates Whoopi Goldberg 'Half-Assed' Holocaust Apology, Cites Conservative 'Double Standard'

Getty

Goldberg was suspended for two weeks on Tuesday night following her assertion that the Holocaust was not about race and subsequent apology tour (via Twitter, CBS's "Late Show" and on "The View").

Shortly after Meghan McCain accused Hollywood of a "double, triple, and even quadruple standard if you are conservative" over the lack of repercussions levied against Whoopi Goldberg for the latter's Holocaust comments on the view -- a repercussion came.

Late Tuesday night, ABC president Kim Godwin announced a two-week suspension for Goldberg from "The View."

"Effectively immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," Godwin said, per TMZ. "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

Goldberg came under immediate fire after the moderator and co-host spoke on Monday's show where she emphatically tried to argue that the Holocaust was not about race but rather "man's inhumanity to man."

She was corrected immediately on the air by her co-hosts, including Joy Behar and Ana Navarro, but would not back down until Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted at her that "the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race."

In an apology posted Monday night, Goldberg quoted the words of Greenblatt and acknowledged that she was wrong, apologizing to those she had hurt. She went on to speak again about it on CBS's "Late Show" and on "The View" Tuesday.

Meanwhile, by Tuesday evening, her former colleague and co-host Meghan McCain had penned an excoriating op/ed for The Daily Mail, calling Goldberg's mea culpa a "half-assed apology" and taking her to task for previous comments about Roman Polaski and Bill Cosby.

"I was lectured to thousands of times on The View, there is a belief that 'cancel culture' is really 'accountability culture' among the woke left," wrote McCain. "Which seems to be a belief that's quickly forgotten whenever it's Whoopi who has to be held to account."

She then went on to effectively say that Goldberg is above reproach, writing, "I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired -- she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon."

"But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to 'white people' is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic," she continued.

"For as much as the left is fond of using Nazi comparisons and imagery, the truth of the Holocaust, who it targeted and why, deserves to be known and understood by all."

Elsewhere in her piece, McCain talked about her perceived double-standard at "The View" and ABC at large, noting that the organizations "need to take a hard look at why some hosts -- and let me be completely candid here -- why some liberal hosts are held to an entirely different standard than anyone else."

"Whoopi has said a slew of insanely-controversial and hurtful things over the course of her tenure at 'The View,'" McCain continued. "Some of the more notorious ones include defending Roman Polanski for raping a 13-year-old (calling it 'not rape, rape') and defending Bill Cosby after over 50 accusers had come out publicly with their stories. With age and status comes protection at 'The View.'"

She further asserted that some people "will never face the same ramifications and repercussions that others will," referring to this as a "double, triple, and even quadruple standard if you are conservative." She cited Roseanne Barr and Sharon Osbourne as examples.

"There are those who will be given protection and coverage for their bad behavior from networks and executives no matter what," McCain wrote.

She pointed out that "The View" founder Barbara Walters is "one of the most famous Jewish American women in American history" and that she doesn't believe "a show of one myopic opinion was her intention."