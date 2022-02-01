Ashton Kutcher Catches Mila Kunis Breaking Their 'Dry January' Pledge

Instagram

Ashton: "Baby, it's still Dry January." Mila: "Nope."

Mila Kunis was caught red-handed this week breaking her "Dry January" promise with husband Ashton Kutcher.

In January, following the holiday season and New Year's Eve, many people decide to go dry -- or alcohol-free -- for the first calendar month, getting a fresh start. It seems the "That '70s Show" duo made that pledge, but Kunis just couldn't make it.

In a video posted to Kutcher's Instagram page on Monday, he captured his wife sneaking a drink from the couple's Bartesian cocktail maker.

"It's still Dry January. Mila and I have been doing Dry January and I think she's breaking Dry January right now," he said, looking into the camera before sneaking around the corner and catching her pulling out a pod for the machine.

"Baby what are you doing?" he asked -- before she responds, "Nothing. I'm making a cocktail."

"Baby, it's still Dry January," Kutcher then reminds her. Mila's simple response: "Nope!"

Laughing, she added, "No, I work off the Lunar calendar, so it's Wet February for me right now. Don't worry about it."

The video comes after Mila and one of Ashton's famous exes, Demi Moore, teamed up for a Super Bowl commercial together.

In the AT&T spot, the two attend the same high school reunion and face off to take home the "Most Admired Alum" prize, only to lose to a third party. "I had no idea that we went to the same high school," Moore says to Kunis in the ad as they commiserate over their loss. "We have a lot in common," Kunis replies, poking fun at connection.

Speaking with ET, Kunis said it was her idea to reach out to Moore about being in the spot, after realizing the two attended the same high school ... albeit in different years. "I thought it would bring humor and laughs to what was already a great ad. I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board," said Mila.