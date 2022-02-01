Texas Man, 25, Missing for Two Months Found in Trunk of Own Car in Impound Lot

KHOU

The car was towed 9 days before someone discovered the body "in an advanced state of decomposition."

The body of a Texas man who'd been missing for almost two months has been found in the trunk of his own car.

25-year-old Taylour Young was last seen alive on December 9, 2021, running errands during his lunchbreak in Houston.

Worried family and friends turned to social media, sharing the hashtag #BringTaylourHome in their desperate search, which turned from days, to weeks, to months.

But on January 19 that search ended in the worst way possible, when his body was discovered in the trunk of his own car in an impound lot in Dallas.

Police said the body was "in an advanced state of decomposition."

Mystery now surrounds how he died, how he got into the trunk, and what he was even doing in Dallas in the first place — not to mention why it took so long for the gruesome discovery to be made.

Taylour's mom Tiffany Robinson found the first major clue by herself, using the Find My iPhone function to track her son's cell, last used the day he vanished. She found it discarded in some bushes near a Capital One ATM off South Voss Road in Houston. Security footage from the grocery store beside the bank also showed his car there that day. But after that, the trail went cold.

His mom couldn't figure out what he was doing there, as it was far from his workplace.

Dallas investigators told ABC13 the Silver Honda Civic was towed on January 10 from a business parking lot on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas; a full nine days later someone at the lot opened the trunk, and made the grim find. They immediately contacted police.

Detectives have not yet revealed the cause of death, but the investigation is now a homicide one.

Childhood friend Christian Gorgy told the broadcaster he cannot comprehended why someone would want to hurt Taylour, and had no idea what he was doing 250 miles away in Dallas.

"He had no enemies. Everybody loved him. He didn't owe anybody money. He had no addictions. He didn't do drugs. It just makes absolutely no sense at all," Gorgy said.

"It's devastating just knowing I'm never gonna be able to hear from him again. I don't even know what to do."

Taylour's devastated mother confirmed the heartbreaking loss of her only son on Instagram.

"God has allowed me to celebrate life with my son TAYLOUR Gallardo Young for 25 years. I am so thankful that God blessed me with TAYLOUR. I am proud of the man he matured into," she wrote.

"As I shared TAYLOUR's disappearance with the world, I want to share my worldly loss as well. I loss my son, my baby, my friend; and will raise his love, his dog Gigi."

The hashtag #BringTaylourHome has now been replaced with #JusticeForTaylour.