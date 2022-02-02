Gia Giudice Details Issues with Joe Gorga, Defends Mom Teresa Not Getting a Prenup with Luis

Bravo

Andy Cohen was shocked as Teresa revealed she and Luis wouldn't get a prenup before saying "I do."

Now 21, Gia Giudice has a strong voice of her own on "Real Housewives of New Jersey" -- a voice she carried over from Tuesday's Season 12 premiere onto "Watch What Happens Live" following the show.

During the episode itself, both Gia and Milania opened up about their ongoing issues with uncle Joe Gorga, over nasty comments he's made about their father, Joe Giudice, on the series. With Teresa Giudice planning a summer kickoff party, she asked her girls to behave themselves after inviting both Joe and Melissa -- but her daughters explained things aren't 100% cool between them all yet.

"Like I'm still mad at him. The text didn't solve anything," said Gia, before Milania read a very sarcastic-sounding message they allegedly received from their uncle. "He said, 'I am a terrible person, I am a scumbag, your father is the best, I agree,'" she read from her phone.

"We replied back and said we never said that. You said awful things about him," they continued. "He said sorry, but then it was like, he went back on it."

According to the girls, it had been about 6 months since they last spoke with him.

"My brother and I, we made peace with it," Teresa said during a confessional, referencing the cease-fire they agreed to during the most recent reunion. "But my daughters are still upset, they want him to take back what he said about their dad."

"If he like actually cared, he would call us and say let's go out to dinner. Like, mom, a text?" asked Milania, before T told her, "I always want you guys to do the right thing." Milania's response: "I hope your brother starts doing the right thing."

There was a very cold exchange between Joe and Gia at the party at the end of the episode, while a major confrontation between them was teased for next week. On "WWHL," Gia shared a bit more about what's to come.

"Honestly, you'll see it next week, his reaction," she explained. "I kind of just stayed calm because if I reacted it wouldn't have really done much. I was a little surprised by the way he reacted towards me and how defensive he was, because bottom line, it is my father so have a little respect. Just a little."

Later on the "WWHL" aftershow, Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas were asked whether they were getting a prenup -- with the couple shocking everyone except Gia by revealing they were not.

"Why would she sign a prenup?" asked Gia, before both Andy and guest Bob Harper responded, "Why wouldn't she sign a prenup?!" Cohen added, "To protect what she has, to protect what he has."

"My dad made her sign a prenup and I really didn't like that," Gia then revealed, "My dad really did sign a prenup before the wedding." Teresa confirmed her account, saying Joe demanded one "like a week before" their wedding and she even considered calling off the marriage because of it. "My mom told me not to," she added.

Gia then defended her mom's decision, saying, "I think she's so high up, she's not gonna want to take anything from him. And I think he would never want to take anything from her." Andy, however, was shocked they wouldn't get that in writing.

"I would, if he says so. I'm so very easy about that," Teresa added, saying that Luis "definitely has more than me" and adding she "would never take anything from him."

The awkward conversation -- which happened in front of Luis, who was in the studio audience -- ended with Cohen saying "the gays in the room are recommending" a prenup. Whether that actually happens, stay tuned!