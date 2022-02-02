Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Viewers Inside Her Luxurious Montecito Home

YouTube

"When we were conceiving of the house, we were trying to think of a forever, forever home.”

Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito home certainly seems to promote wellness through its design.

The Goop founder took Architectural Digest on an intimate tour of her Santa Barbara mansion, which features a gorgeous kitchen, a show stopping living room that gets flooded with natural light and her own personal indoor spa decked out with a cold plunge and sauna for her and her family.

"We built this from the ground up, so it's the first time we've ever done anything like that," Gwyneth told the publication. "It was quite an undertaking."

The "Iron Man" actress walked through her Georgian-styled entryway which was inspired by her time living in Europe and showed off her favorite room in the house, her gold-plated powder room with hand-painted 3D wallpaper with "tons of different textures and metal finishes."

"I love it," Gwyneth laughed and joked, "It makes me feel very grown up when I pee in here."

The 49-year-old then led viewers into the kitchen, which she calls "the heart of the home", and shared her intentions behind certain aspects of the room’s design.

Paltrow specifically pointed out her decision to place the stove in the center of the kitchen, "I cook so much and I spent so much of my time facing the wall and my kids would be in the room," she said. "So when it's like this, you have the opportunity to cook and chat with people."

According to Paltrow, her children, Apple Martin, 17, and Moses Martin, 15, favorite meals are "very easy" to whip up in her new kitchen.

"My son's favorite recipe that I make is turkey meatballs or turkey ragout," she shared. "And my daughter loves when I make—they're pasta lovers—I think her favorite is either this lemon Parmesan pasta or a spicy marinara."

Later in the tour, the wellness mogul led AD into her at-home personal spa complete with a cold plunge pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna.

"It's a bit of a spa moment happening," she smiled. "You know, I'm into wellness so I feel like it's justified, right? Maybe I can write it off as a business expense."

The Goop founder admitted that while the addition of a personal spa may seem like a lavish amenity, Paltrow explained that she and her husband Brad Falchuk had designed their place with the notion of a "forever home" in mind.

"When we were conceiving of the house, we were trying to think of a forever, forever home," she said. "What would be the few things that are just so special and that you could use when you're much older? So we were kind of thinking it'd be amazing to have a real spa."

The actress revealed that the room was largely inspired by a spa in Paris called Les Bains du Marais and with its neutral-colored tiles and brass furnishings, it has quickly become one of her favorite places in her home.