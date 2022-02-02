Jennifer Lopez Denies She and Ben Affleck Recreated Jenny from the Block Scene on Yacht

Getty

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight after a paparazzi photo left fans speculating she and Ben Affleck were recreating a shot from her iconic "Jenny from the Block" music video.

Last July, the couple were snapped by paparazzi while they were celebrating the singer’s 52nd birthday on a yacht in St. Tropez. While most fans were excited by the newly reunited pair and their relationship, some had another theory that they were recreating the iconic scene from her video 19-years ago.

While the couple were relaxing in the sun lying down, the "Batman" actor's hand was similarly placed on Lopez’ rear over her bikini.

The "Marry Me" actor dispelled rumors and told People Magazine, "We were just on the boat! There was no recreation! I was lying down. ... It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it. I didn't know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!"

In another interview for the publication the "Hustlers" actress opened up about her newfound happiness.

"I've never been better," the 52-year-old admitted to the publication. "It's just that we're all in a very beautiful moment."

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," she said of Affleck. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Ben and Jennifer first dated from 2002 to 2004 only to get engaged and call off their impending nuptials, the couple reconnected last spring with reservations about the media attention their reunion would garner.

Lopez admitted they "had a little bit of fear" and reflected on how "before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naive and it got a little trampled."

This time, the couple is acknowledging their mistakes and being cautious of how they put their relationship out to the public, "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again,'" said the "On The Floor" singer.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."

She continued her sentiments, "I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. ... We hold it sacred."