Hugh Hefner Defended by Hundreds of Exes, Employees and Playmates Amid Secrets of Playboy Allegations

Getty

As A&E's "Secrets of Playboy" continues to shine a light on the alleged misconduct at Playboy, the Playboy Mansion and inside the many Playboy Clubs around the world back in the day, a number of Hugh Hefner's supporters are speaking out.

In a letter obtained by PEOPLE signed by "hundreds of former Playboy Bunnies, Playmates, ex-girlfriends and employees," his defenders call the allegations presented in the 10-part docuseries "unfounded."

"We sign our names to support Hugh M. Hefner. From all we know of Hef, he was a person of upstanding character, exceptional kindness, and dedication to free thought," reads the letter. "He demonstrated a commitment to living an honest life beyond everything else. Our time within Hugh Hefner's Playboy and the organization's subsidiaries remains a period all of us are fond of. I proudly sign this letter in recognition of Hugh Hefner's character amid unfounded allegations in the A&E show."

Included with the letter were several additional statements from some of Hef's inner circle, including one from former girlfriend Renee "Sloan" Baio which took aim at fellow Hefner ex Holly Madison -- who appeared at length on the second hour of the series.

"I was there as Holly had just moved in right before me. I was there when she was moving her belongings into Hef's bedroom," wrote Baio. "Holly craved and eagerly longed to be the #1 girlfriend."

Another ex who stood by Hef was ex-wife Kimberly, who was married to him from 1989-2010 and is the mother to two of his sons, Cooper and Marston Hefner.

"All people should be encouraged to share their individual experience in this world, but no one should be emboldened to re-write the truth at the expense of another person's character," she wrote.

"What the allegers who speak out now seem to ignore is that there were many of us throughout the years who were there with them as well," she continued. "I'm saddened, mostly, that these accounts take light away from true victims of sexual abuse, and hope that in time those selling lies to defame Hef find peace within their own lives."

A&E defended the series in response to the letter, saying that the allegations presented in it "are the personal experiences of the documentary's participants and deserve to be told despite how difficult they may be for some to hear."

"Signatures on a letter, or a different experience with Mr. Hefner or the Playboy culture, do not negate the experiences of those who have come forward to share their truth on the series and we look forward to continuing to bring these stories to light," the statement concluded.

After Holly Madison released her book and before his death, Hefner responded with a statement that seemed aimed at any exes who ever spoke out against him in public.

"Over the course of my life I've had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women," he told Us Magazine at the time. "Many moved on to live happy, healthy, and productive lives, and I'm pleased to say remain dear friends today. Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight. I guess, as the old saying goes: You can't win 'em all!"

In the wake of the new docuseries, Playboy issued a lengthy statement to E! as well -- saying that the company today "is not Hugh Hefner's Playboy."

"We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences," said the company. "As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount. The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences."

The statement further noted that more than 80 percent of its current workforce is female, adding that the company "will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today."

"We are committed to our ongoing evolution as a company and to driving positive change for our communities," the statement concluded.