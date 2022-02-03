Dave Franco Reveals Why Allison Brie Laughed At Him During His Proposal

YouTube/Getty

"It's me trying to explain how sweet it is that I kept the mask for five years."

Dave Franco revealed the well-intentioned but hilarious reason why his proposal to Allison Brie didn't go quite as planned.

The 36-year-old actor appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" to share the heartwarming faux pas during his proposal that resulted in a slight miscommunication when he got down on one knee.

Franco began by describing their very own meet-cute, the couple had originally began their relationship after the two had crossed paths in New Orleans in 2011. The "Nerve" actor said that Brie had been wearing a silver Mardi Gras mask that he had been playfully taking away from her the entire weekend.

Dave Franco's proposal to @alisonbrie wasn't quite as romantic as he had hoped pic.twitter.com/Smj3XPlpui — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 3, 2022 @latelateshow

"When she left New Orleans, I was still there for work. She left the mask and she left it with a little note. What she didn't know is that I kept the mask," he recalled.

"So, cut to five years later, we're going up to Big Sur for a trip, I decide this is the trip where I'm going to propose. I knew she wanted to pick out the ring herself, so I was, like, all right, I'm not going to have a ring but I've got the mask, that's the special thing I got," he explained.

With no ring to propose with, Franco had picked out a placeholder for the big moment, "I go down the street to this old Hollywood antique store and I get this vintage stone ring that I thought was cool. It was, like, 10 bucks. I'm, like, all right it's fine, it's just something to put on her finger."

"So we go up to Big Sur, we're on the back patio, she's out overlooking the ocean, she turns around, I'm on one knee, I'm wearing the mask, I'm holding up the ring. And because it had been five years, she couldn't place the mask. She didn't know what it was."

“So what she sees is me wearing this weird stupid mask, holding up this janky stone ring," the actor laughed. "And so the entire proposal is her saying, 'What is happening right now?' And it's me trying to explain how sweet it is that I kept the mask for five years."

Back when the couple had gotten married in 2017, Allison shared in an interview with Larry King that she had broken out in a fit of laughter during her proposal because she had been "so shocked."

Although the actress had never provided Franco's backstory, she revealed that she had asked him a number of times if he was being serious before she eventually said yes.