The Situation Picks His Own Godfather Before Getting Re-Baptized on Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Exclusive)

But should he go with Vinny or Pauly? Someone's in his feelings after this decision.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is about to make one of his "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" costars an offer they can't refuse.

On tonight's new episode of the MTV reality show, Sitch learns that in order to have his newborn son Romeo baptized in the church, he has to do it again himself -- after he was unable to lock down proof he had it done when he was a baby. And with that blessing comes a big choice: Who will he pick to be his new godfather?

In this exclusive clip, Pauly D, girlfriend Nikki Hall, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick meet up at Mike and Lauren's home to get in some face time with little baby Romeo. While there, Situation asks one of the boys for a big favor.

"Tomorrow, we have a bit of a surprise. I'm baptizing Romeo in December," he first explained. "They couldn't find my sacraments in Staten Island and said they won't baptize Romeo unless I'm baptized first. So they have to redo my baptism, which is happening tomorrow."

Telling his costars that his "Blessification" is going to be over the top, with doves and the whole nine yards, he then added, "because I'm getting baptized, I'm gonna need to pick godparents."

"Because our friends are family, it was really hard for me to choose. I'm wondering will you be one of my godparents?" he then asked, looking directly at Pauly. "I'd be honored! I'm a lit godfather!" exclaimed the DJ, while Vinny sat beside him, dejected.

"I don't even want to be Mike's godfather. He's a grown ass man, picking a godparent for his baptism," he complained in a confessional. "I don't really care about not being the godfather, it's so stupid."

Vin also had an idea why Mike picked Pauly over him, saying it's because "he's richer than me."

"That was one of the points," Sitch admitted. "If anything happens to my parents, Pauly's gotta take care of me and he's rich as f---."

In his own confessional, Pauly speculated why Vinny didn't make the cut.

"Vinny is not godfather mentality. He's too pale, he can't really grow a beard, he's immature, he lives by himself, he's all over the place," said Pauly. "Come on, just stick to jump-roping, Godfathering is not for you!"