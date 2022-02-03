Susan Sarandon Receives Backlash For Sharing Anti-Cop Post About Slain NYPD Officer's Funeral

Getty

Susan Sarandon is under fire for sharing a controversial post about police.

The actress is being slammed on social media after she posted an image on Twitter that featured a tweet comparing cops -- who had gathered at slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera's funeral -- to fascists.

The post, which Sarandon shared on Tuesday, included a tweet posted by podcaster Danny Haiphong. Alongside a photo that showed the thousands of NYPD officers who lined the streets for Rivera's memorial, Haiphong wrote, "I'm gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like."

In her tweet, below, Sarandon added a message next to Haiphong's post, writing, "So, if all these cops weren't needed for CRIME that day, doesn't that mean they aren't needed ANY day?" Her tweet also featured flames in the background.

It's not confirmed whether or not Sarandon created the image herself. TooFab has reached out to Sarandon's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.

On January 21, Jason Rivera, 22, and his partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, were fatally shot after responding to a domestic violence incident in Harlem. Thousands of officers came out in an "ocean of blue" to pay their respects to Rivera at his memorial last Friday as well as at Mora's funeral on Wednesday.

Sarandon's post went viral on Twitter, with many in law enforcement calling out the Oscar winner for her comments.

"This is what privilege looks like: a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities," the Police Benevolent Association of New York shared on their Twitter account. "NYC is uniting to stop the violence -- @SusanSarandon is living on a different planet.

The National Fraternal Order of Police tweeted, "Of all the days for @SusanSarandon to share her true feelings towards police, she picks the day we bury our fallen brother to make such inflammatory & brainless comments. When you spend more time hating on cops than you do your own career, it's no wonder why you're a D-list actor."

Retired NYPD detective Angel L. Maysonet and retired Los Angeles detective Sal LaBarbera also blasted Sarandon. "There are 35K #NYPD cops in NYC. This is 3 hours. Many off duty, other agencies, representing over 850K sworn LEOs in this country. Shame on you @SusanSarandon 2 young Dominican cops were killed & you spread anti police rhetoric. You're a disgusting person," wrote Maysonet, while LaBarbera tweeted, "You seriously need help. Let's hope you never need us."

Others also said Sarandon should "show some respect" and apologize to Rivera and Mora's families.