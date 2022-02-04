Artem Chigvintsev Reveals Diagnosis, Offers Health Update After Leaving DWTS Tour

Getty

It's been a long two weeks for fans of "Dancing with the Stars" as they've worried for professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev after "unexpected health issues" caused him to pull out of the show's live tour.

At the time, he didn't specify exactly what was going on with his health, only that he had to step away from the tour and his goal was "to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour."

In a new update posted to his social media on Thursday, Artem shared that he's been battling pneumonia all this time, and unfortunately that battle continues.

Just a little update, Thank you for your support pic.twitter.com/KI6lAMeUIV — Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) February 3, 2022 @artemchigvintse

"I had another X-Ray done yesterday and it came back still positive for pneumonia," he said in the short video filmed from his car. "So I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two. Hopefully this one will do the magic, will do the trick to kick out pneumonia out of my lungs."

In the meantime, a rep for the "Dancing with the Stars" tour told ET that the show must go on. "'The DWTS: Live! Tour' is continuing as planned with our cast of amazing pros," the rep told the outlet. "We wish Artem a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back in the show in the very near future."