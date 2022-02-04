Artem Chigvintsev Reveals Diagnosis, Offers Health Update After Leaving DWTS Tour

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro announced he was stepping away from the show's live tour two weeks ago due to "unexpected health issues."
It's been a long two weeks for fans of "Dancing with the Stars" as they've worried for professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev after "unexpected health issues" caused him to pull out of the show's live tour.
At the time, he didn't specify exactly what was going on with his health, only that he had to step away from the tour and his goal was "to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour."
Nikki Bella Shares the Reason Why Her Wedding to Artem Chigvintsev Keeps Getting PostponedView Story
In a new update posted to his social media on Thursday, Artem shared that he's been battling pneumonia all this time, and unfortunately that battle continues.
Just a little update, Thank you for your support pic.twitter.com/KI6lAMeUIV— Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) February 3, 2022 @artemchigvintse
"I had another X-Ray done yesterday and it came back still positive for pneumonia," he said in the short video filmed from his car. "So I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two. Hopefully this one will do the magic, will do the trick to kick out pneumonia out of my lungs."
In the meantime, a rep for the "Dancing with the Stars" tour told ET that the show must go on. "'The DWTS: Live! Tour' is continuing as planned with our cast of amazing pros," the rep told the outlet. "We wish Artem a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back in the show in the very near future."
Artem Chigvintsev Exits Dancing With The Stars Tour, 'Unexpected Health Issues'View Story
Despite still dealing with pneumonia after two weeks, Chigvintsev actually looked pretty well overall in his video, smiling and sounding okay. That's encouraging that he's on the mend and will be able to get back to what he loves -- and what his fans want to see -- sooner rather than later.
The tour concludes in California on March 27 and will feature special guests Kaitlyn Bristowe, Iman Shumpert, Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots. Other "DWTS" pro dancers performing on tour include Pashkov, Savchenko, Karagach, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Sofia Ghavami and Koko Iwasaki.