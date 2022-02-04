Josh Gad Accidentally Took Sleeping Pills Before Shooting Curb Your Enthusiasm And Had 'The Best Time'

Getty

Only once his lawyer 'sent me a nudity rider' detailing 'how many inches of ass I was permitting them to show on camera' did he realize what he'd done.

Although Josh Gad's memories of filming "Curb Your Enthusiasm" may be a little hazy, he can confirm he had a blast.

On Thursday, the "Frozen" actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to share his experience while guest starring on Larry David's HBO comedy series.

Gad explained to host Jimmy Kimmel that things didn't go quite as planned when he woke up the morning of the shoot and felt an ache in his neck and took three Advil to soothe the pain.

The 40-year-old felt something was off when he arrived on set when he couldn’t understand any stage directions and called his wife to double check the type of medication he had taken.

At first Gad felt a wave of relief after she had confirmed they were Advil pills but took a double take when she realized he had taken the Advil PM narcotic which is ibuprofen boosted with the help of a sleep aid.

"I took three Advil PM and shot an episode of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'," he laughed.

When Kimmel assured him that he didn't believe the pills affected his performance, Gad replied, "It did. I was not there that day, but I had the best time!"

Despite the hazy feeling, everything had seemingly gone well on set until Gad had received a surprising call.

"They sent me a nudity rider about — and it basically issued a notification of how many inches of ass I was permitting them to show on camera," Gad recalled, "and I'm like, 'Did I do an episode of 'Euphoria' that I forgot about?'"

It turns out that the "Beauty and the Beast" actor had agreed to wear a questionable pair of underwear that revealed his rear and had received a nudity rider from his lawyer.

In a different segment of the interview, Gad revealed that his daughter had moved on from their obsession with his role in "Frozen" to Disney's "Encanto".

"It's a big problem," Josh confessed. "So I didn't get what you all meant by 'it's enough with 'Let It Go'. I understand now."

The actor then apologized to parents everywhere for their children's incessant singing as a result of the "Frozen" smash hit, "I'm ashamed, I'm sorry we did that."

The dad of two said he tried to cap the limit of how many times his girls could sing the animated film's song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" but claimed it only made matters worse.

"It only seems to make them stronger like the Sith," he laughed.