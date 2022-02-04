Julia Fox Sets Record Straight On Drake, What She Told Kanye

Getty

Julia Fox has opened up about the nature of her relationship with Drake.

During an episode on her "Forbidden Fruits" podcast with her co-host Niki Takesh, the 32-year-old actress commented on reports of a "secret romance" she had with the rapper before she started dating Kanye "Ye" West.

"He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it," insisted the “Uncut Gems” star. "Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating."

Fox also revealed she had told Ye about Drake at the start of their romance knowing the beef the two rappers have had in the past.

"I feel like they've squashed their issues," Julia stated and added, "Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I'm just an honest person, I guess."

To her, anything Drake related is ancient history, "That was fully 2020, like, two years ago."

Julia and Kanye met in Miami on New Year's Eve and formed what she described to Interview as an "instant connection."

She told the publication that the pair had decided to discover where their spark could lead with the "Donda" rapper taking her on an over-the-top date in New York City with an impressive lineup of activities including a viewing of "Slave Play", dinner at Carbone and a surprise suite full of designer clothes.

Fox called their time together "a real Cinderella moment."

"You know, I'm so used to being f--ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it's like, 'How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?'" She told Interview. "But he always does."

The 44-year-old rapper most recently gifted Julia and her friends baby Birkin bags for her 32nd birthday.