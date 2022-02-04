Khloe Kardashian Denies She's Dating Too Hot To Handle Star Harry Jowsey

Instagram

"ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE."

Any rumors involving Khloe Kardashian's dating life are not too hot for the reality star to handle!

On Thursday, the Good American founder had no issue shutting down rumors that she was dating "Too Hot To Handle" star Harry Jowsey.

Speculations first arose when a Kardashian-Jenner fan page on Instagram claimed that the two had been "DM-ing back and forth" and Jowsey had "picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house."

The caption asked followers what they thought of the rumor, "I'm pretty sure it's not true but what do you guys think of this?"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Khloe was quick to clear up any speculation and commented, "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE."

Fans took to the comments to praise Kardashian on her speedy and efficient response, "Love her shutting that down right away!! Khloe deserves an amazing man!!!" and another joked, "Y'all Kanye would have a better shot at dating her than him."

Although Jowsey has yet to publicly comment on the rumors, he did share a photo of two flower bouquets sitting in the front seat of a Bentley with the caption, "Recently."