Nick Cannon Apologizes for Discussing Zen's Death During 8th Pregnancy Announcement

"I didn't need to do that."

Nick Cannon offered up an apology to all of the mothers of his children, acknowledging that he "failed" to "protect and respect" their privacy while announcing he was expecting his 8th child earlier this week.

On Thursday's episode of his talk show, he admitted that while confirming he and model Bre Tiesi have a baby on the way, he shouldn't have mentioned son Zen's death during the conversation -- adding that he "misspoke" and in no way wanted to make it sound like he was comparing the two situations.

"I would like to take a moment to be honest and take a moment to listen and reflect about what I was saying and apologize properly. I would like to address some of the comments I made on Monday's show," he began. "I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children. Whether they're new or someone who's had my child, I have such a great relationship and admiration for everyone in my life."

"I failed to do so on Monday. There was a lot going on. I didn't know how to explain it, what to say, so I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke," he continued. "I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions."

Cannon admitted he "probably went into too much detail" during his announcement.

"It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child that I'm expecting," he continued. "I didn't have to do that. I didn't need to do that. Those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect."

"I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, my family, I would do better, continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate like they often show me each and every day," he added, before saying that "grieving is a process" and it's something he's still experiencing "every single day."

"We lost a child. It was a sincere and still is a sincere and real situation. I love [Alyssa Scott], I love my son Zen and I always will," he continued. "And I'm going to love my new child, I'm going to love every child from that point on. I'm a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything. So I must say I sincerely apology to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused."

During his announcement Monday, Cannon said he was concerned about revealing Tiesi was pregnant out of respect for Alyssa -- adding that the two held off on posting anything on social media becayse of that.

"I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off," Cannon continued, adding that they decided to be open the pregnancy after they were photographed by paparazzi having a gender reveal party on the beach. "Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family."

Scott alluded to some frustrations with the announcement in her own social media post shortly after the news went public.

"I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible," she wrote. "He filled that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most. It is painful having my son be apart of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy."

"It isn't something I chose for him or myself. It's important for me to let you all know… I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love," Scott concluded. "God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me."