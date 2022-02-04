Larsa Pippen Battles Adriana De Moura After Crude Kanye West Comment On RHOM

Peacock

Pippen also opened up about an actor she used to fantasize about ... until she actually dated him.

In a preview for next week's episode of the Peacock revival, Pippen is seen talking about her taste in men -- saying she likes them "tall, dark and handsome" -- before costar Adriana De Moura jokingly asks, "Do you like Kanye West?"

When I tell you I SCREAMED at this 😂😂. Not in a million years I thought Kanye would be brought up like this on Housewives. This is the Adriana I fell in love with #RHOM pic.twitter.com/G1oRseUoeo — Alex by Alene Too (@nuevousername) February 3, 2022 @nuevousername

She then exclaims, "I saw Kanye's d--- before. It's big and it's thick," shocking everyone at the table. In a confessional, Larsa reacts by saying, "What the f--- is Adriana talking about?" -- before she's seen confronting her over dropping his name in the first place.

"I'm not bringing up your friends, so maybe you shouldn't bring up my friends," she shoots at her costar, who responds by saying he's fair game because he's "a public figure." Pippen hits back again by saying "everyone in my life is a public figure," before the two start hurling "Shut ups!" at each other.

Viewers will have to tune in next week to see the actual fight play out.

Elsewhere in the episode, Pippen -- who shares four children with ex Scottie Pippen, to whom she was married from 1997–2021 -- avoided name-dropping a public figure herself as the ladies all talked about their sexual fantasies.

"There was times I used to fantasize about an actor and I feel like I was with him, so I got that," she revealed. "And then I used to fantasize about an athlete and I then was with him. I feel like my fantasies are reality, they're not really fantasies."

All the other women wanted her to name the actor in question, but she only provided his initials: MJ. Pippen shook her head no when someone mentioned Michael Jackson, before the ladies all speculated over his identity in their confessionals.

One named Michael Jordan, while Michael B. Jordan was also guessed.

"I had a famous crush. And it was a crush until it became reality. But I'm not gonna share who it is. Not yet at least," Pippen said in a confessional, before telling the other girls, "I thought it was going to be like the movie and then when I was with him, it wasn't like the movie."