Selling Sunset Co-Star Says Jason Oppenheim Still 'Madly in Love' with Chrishell Stause

The couple ultimately called it quits in December 2021 because Chrishell is ready to start a family and Jason "never wanted" kids, according to Mary Fitzgerald.

Mary Fitzgerald and her beau Romain Bennet were shocked when their "Selling Sunset" co-stars Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause called it quits on their relationship in December 2021.

Even more so because, according to Mary, Jason is still "madly in love" with Chrishell. Unfortunately, that love still can't overcome a fundamental difference in their wants in life.

At the time of their breakup, Jason revealed that it's because they have "different wants regarding a family," with 40-year-old Chrishell wanting one and 44-year-old Jason not.

"Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes," Chrishell said at the time, confirming that this was the major factor behind their breakup. She'd even begun freezing her eggs.

In a new interview on Thursday, Mary told Us Weekly that kids is something Jason "never wanted." In fact, she said she was "shocked" that he'd even begun to reconsider this stance. She and Jason had dated prior to her marriage to Romain back in 2019.

Mary thinks that it comes down to how much he loved Chrishell. "I think that, in his head, it was like, ‘Yeah, I think I could [have kids] because of the way I feel [about her],'" she speculated.

She said that he even went so far as to talk to "strangers" about their own kids, doing the homework and really putting in the work to see if he could get on board this idea of being a father.

"I think, at the end of the day, he didn’t feel it was right," said Mary. "But they’re mutually okay with it. They’re still really good friends. And I think they would wish it would’ve worked out because they both love each other very, very much, but they just want different things as far as a family life."

Though Jason was at least somewhat involved with the process of Chrishell freezing her eggs, Mary says that he ultimately realized that "he’s not going to be ready in her timeframe," adding, "He wishes he could though."