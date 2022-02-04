Tori Spelling Reveals Her 13-Year-Old Daughter Urged Her to Get Breasts Redone

Instagram

"It really hit home for me when my daughter came to me and she's like, 'Mom, I'm concerned.'"

Tori Spelling is opening up about her decision to get her "boobs redone."

While speaking with E! News, the actress revealed that she decided to replace her breast implants after her 13-year-old daughter, Stella, said she was "concerned."

Spelling -- who had breast augmentation over 20 years ago -- shared in December that she had set a date for later this month to undergo surgery to have her "expired and recalled" implants replaced.

"I got them when I was really young. And I didn't know that at a certain point they would have an expiration," said Spelling, 48. "I didn't know that you would have to do it again."

She continued, "It really hit home for me when my daughter came to me and she's like, 'Mom, I'm concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your boobs redone.'"

The FDA shared a report in 2011 regarding the safety of silicone gel-filled implants, noting that "the longer a woman has silicone gel-filled breast implants, the more likely she is to experience local complications." At the time, the FDA found that "as many as one in five primary augmentation patients and one in two primary reconstruction patients require device removal within 10 years of implantation."

It's unclear which type of implants Spelling has.

During her interview with E! News, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star admitted she had initially planned to hold off, with E! noting that she waited "because she considers it an elective and cosmetic surgery." Spelling shared why she has since changed her mind.

"But I was like, you know, for health reasons, it's way safer at this point to do it," she explained. "Because there's scar tissue buildup, it puts you out there for having long term things go wrong in your body."

"So when [Stella] said, 'Are you getting it done?' I was like, you know what, why am I not getting it done?," she shared. "Because my main goal, my kids are my everything. So this year coming up, scheduling that surgery, getting healthy -- that is taking the forefront. Because it's OK to put yourself first. In the end, it is for them, anyway."

The mother of five later added, "I want to be around for a long time, to be there for my kids and my grandkids. My great-grandkids. So I'm super excited about the surgery."

Back in November, Spelling revealed on her Instagram Story that she had a consultation with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Payam Jarrah-Nejad to discuss her "expired and recalled" breast implants.

"After needing to for many years I'm finally addressing my expired and recalled implants," Spelling wrote, posting a photo of a jar full of foam breasts. The pic appeared to have been taken in a medical office.

"Thanks for squeezing me in @drjplasticsurgery," she added. "Great consult! I adore you already..."

The following month, Spelling -- who also shares Liam, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 with husband Dean McDermott -- appeared on "Jeff Lewis Live" and revealed that she had made an appointment for her surgery.

"OK so I set a date yesterday. February 27th," Spelling said at the time. "They don't know what's in there until they get in there, basically. So [the surgeon] is going to take them out, clean them up and put new implants in.”