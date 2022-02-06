Mary Cosby Denies Multiple Reports She's Out at Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Instagram

The decision was reportedly finalized after Cosby failed to show up for the "RHOSLC" reunion show taping.

Over the past week, multiple outlets have been reporting that the reality star's time on the Bravo franchise has come to a conclusion. In particular, they're citing a long-standing understanding that not showing up to tape the various shows' reunion specials is grounds for dismissal. Cosby did not appear for the latest "RHOSLC" reunion.

And yet, Cosby herself says that the reports are not true. Replying to a story tweet from Page Six, which first reported the story on February 3, Cosby tweeted, "This Story Is Not True!" She went on to call it a "complete fabrication, a complete lie," saying that she has "not spoke [sic] to anyone!"

This Story Is Not True!!This is a complete Fabrication’ A Complete Lie!’ I have not spoke to anyone!! — Mary Cosby (@Mary_M_Cosby) February 4, 2022 @Mary_M_Cosby

In the outlet's initial report, they did not hear back from Bravo or Cosby's camp for their story. Nor did they specify that anyone had actually spoken with Cosby. Instead, they had an insider reporting that Cosby "knew her fate on the show by not attending the reunion."

Another source said that she "did not enjoy her time on the show or form any strong bonds with the ladies." Even in the wake of her tweeting, People again confirmed that she is not coming back, with a source telling the outlet she has not been filming.

"Her tweet is surprising as she knew her fate on the show by not showing up at the reunion," People's source said, echoing what Page Six reported. TooFab has reached out to reps for both Cosby and "RHOSLC" for clarification as to her current status with the show.

Perhaps it's true that Cosby hasn't spoken to anyone, but that could be because production has simply moved on without her, having made their stance clear on what would happen if she didn't show up for the reunion.

Cosby spoke out about skipping the reunion during a recent appearance on Twitter Spaces, where she said she chose not to go because it would all be "one-sided." "Everyone heard one side of what they felt," said Cosby. "They told lies, one side of my story."

On a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Page Six notes that Meredith Marks commented that Cosby was "no longer on the show," with Andy Cohen -- who is an executive producer over the "Housewives" franchise -- not denying her assertion.

Cosby's departure would mark the second cast exit after Bravo confirmed that they are no longer working with Jennie Nguyen after racist posts resurfaced from a deactivated Facebook page. In an apology, Nguyen suggested her "team" was responsible for the posts, while asserting that she continues to support police, abhors all violence and is a proud Republican.