Jerry O'Connell Sides With Kanye in North West TikTok Debate

TikTok/Getty/YouTube

"Their father has as much of a say as their mother."

Kanye West is not happy with his daughter North being allowed to post on social media — and Jerry O'Connell has his back.

On Monday's episode of "The Talk", conversation turned to the ongoing drama between Kanye and ex Kim Kardashian, after the former accused the latter of putting their 8-year-old daughter on TikTok "against my will".

Co-host Jerry said it was a "total bummer" that the fight had gone public, since there were children involved ("Take it to the DMs!" he advised).

But now that the feud was public, O'Connell said he was publicly taking a side — and he is "1000 percent Team Kanye".

"They are both parents to these children, and each parent has equal say whether the children should or should not be on social media," he declared.

O'Connell said he understood that the Kardashian family business is putting the family out there — both a business and a family he is personally a big fan of.

"That said — Kim and Kanye are no longer a union, and their father has as much of a say as their mother as to whether their children can or can't be on social media," he added.

Fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood pondered if Kanye would have more support if it wasn't Kanye himself making the argument, since he is such a polarizing figure already.

Natalie Morales meanwhile partially defended Kim, pointing out that she vowed never to let North appear without her; however Morales also pointed out that Nori had already done so on her own at least twice without Kim's blessing.

Morales also reminded the panel that Kim's own social media gave thieves in Paris all the information they needed to rob her before that infamous 2016 armed heist.

But for O'Connell, there was no debate.

"How old is North West now? 8? So an 8-year-old has a say in what is posted and what isn't," he asked, incredulous. "I'm so sorry, come on now. Come on now."

Co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila also sided with Team Ye, highlighting the mental health aspect to the debate.

"As a father, you want to protect your daughter. Like, you know there is a lot of inherent danger that is associated with social media and to be able to protect that..."

He pointed out that in situations where parents split up, it is often the father who ends up "on the out", with less of a say on matters regarding the children, theorizing this was why Kanye had himself turned to social media for the battle.

"He's using public pressure to be able to get some sort of say in his family’s life, and that to me seems kind of weird," Gbajabiamila said.

"For them, I hope and pray that they’re able to get some sort of co-parenting counseling because that's what needed for the development of that child."

On Friday, Kanye posted a screen grab from his daughter's TikTok, asking his 11million followers: "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"

Hours later, Kim responded, again via Instagram.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."