Shay Mitchell Expecting Baby Number Two With Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell took to Instagram on Monday to announce her second pregnancy with long-time partner Matte Babel. The pair share their 2-year-old daughter Atlas Noa.

In the emotional post, Mitchell opened up about the challenges of celebrating her second child while simultaneously mourning the loss of her grandmother, who passed away last week.

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," the actress began her caption that accompanied a carousel of topless baby bump photos.

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she continued.

"Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time," the "Pretty Little Liars" alum concluded her tribute. "Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Back in August, Mitchell admitted that she and Babel were looking into expanding their family. During an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop, she joked that she "should have had a baby" during quarantine and shared that she would "love to" have more children "when the time is right."

Shay also told People Magazine in June that when it comes to "mommy shamers" on Instagram, she tends to avoid all of their negative comments towards her parenting.

"I don't pay attention to the mom-shaming, I don't have time for it," she said at the time.

"You're doing the best job that you can do, and that should be your main focus," she stated. "I give all of my time and energy to Atlas and things that are important in my life. Focusing on the negative comments that people say on social media is definitely not one of my priorities."