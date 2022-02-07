The Rock Hilariously Tries to Protect Himself As He's Pranked by His Daughters in Sweet Video

Instagram

"At least I've learned to protect my jewels"

He might be the box office king -- but Dwayne Johnson's home is ruled by his daughters.

The Rock posted a sweet and hilarious video on Sunday of a prank pulled by six-year-old Jasmine and three-year-old Tiana. This is apparently their "favorite game."

The two girls can be heard demanding their father "put your face down."

"What do you mean put my face down?" he asks before cautiously pleading "don't hit me there" while placing a protective hand over his groin.

But of course, despite his apparently well-earned trepidation, he follows their orders. The last thing he hears before being smashed in the face with toothpaste and shaving cream is "close your nose!"

In the caption, Johnson explains, "At least I've learned to protect my jewels

🤣👈🏾💀".



"The tornadoes 🌪 playing their favorite game," he continued, "Daddy close your eyes and put your face down."



"You’d think I’d learn my lesson by now to not play this game!" he writes, clearly loving every minute of it. "Hey, they're only little ones once so I'll play this game til the wheels fall off so bring on the toothpaste and shaving cream."