Kendall Jenner Wipes Out Snowboarding in TikTok Video ... And Yes Her 'Athleticness' Gets a Mention

Kendall Jenner is putting herself out there for a laugh after she took a spill on the slopes!

On Sunday the 26-year-old shared her first TikTok on the platform, which consisted of a hilarious video of herself tumbling down a mountain after she attempted a jump on her snowboard.

In the clip, Kendall is seen flying down a hill as she becomes airborne and wipes out on the slopes. The video was accompanied by viral audio sound from a previous episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" where Jenner is heard bragging about her natural athleticism.

"I'm literally built as an athlete. Every blood test I've ever done has said that I am like over the normal limit of athleticness," the reality TV star can be heard boasting over the video.

Kendall captioned the TikTok, "it's giving 'pick me' vibes," in reference to the criticism she had gotten for the audio excerpt when the episode was released at the time.

Although the KUWTK alum shared footage of a hard fall, last month Jenner shared videos of herself shredding it on the slopes as she flew down a mountain at high speeds and nailed her jumps on the snowboard.

In the same post, the model shared a carousel of images that included a photo of herself kneeling in the snow fashioned with a metallic silver puffer jacket and black ski pants.

Her skills on the board even caught the attention of Olympic snowboarder Shaun White who showed his support with a series of fire emojis and clapping hands. Gigi Hadid was also impressed and left a series of red exclamation points and red heart emojis under the post.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin added in the comment section, "So this is what it's like to have Olympian bloodline hmmmmm" referring to Caitlyn Jenner's accomplishments as an Olympic athlete.

The 818 founder also posted a series of photos of herself wearing a black string bikini with knee-high fuzzy snow boots and sunglasses the following day on Instagram.