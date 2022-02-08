NBC Didn't Mean to Thwart Leslie Jones' Olympics Coverage, Blame Third-Party Error for Blocking Her

Getty

"She is a super fan of the Olympics and we are super fans of her."

NBC says they didn't mean to thwart Leslie Jones' highly popular coverage of the Olympics.

In a statement to the Associated Press they said the SNL alum was receiving copyright take down notices due to a "third-party error" on her viral commentary videos.

"We have resolved the situation. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past," NBC spokesperson Greg Hughes told AP late Monday night. "She is a super fan of the Olympics and we are super fans of her."

On Monday, Jones took to Instagram to write that she was wondering if this year's Winter Games in Beijing should be "my last Olympics I live tweet."

"I know, another celebrity bitching," Jones began her post. "But I'm tired of fighting the folks who don't want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I'm tired of fighting them."

"I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y'all love it. But now it's gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love. #uptoyallnow," she wrote in her original statement.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The caption accompanying her statement read, "Leslie Jones does not stay anywhere I'm not welcomed. #uptoyallnow."

Jones' previous Summer and Winter Olympic Games coverage became a huge hit on various social media platforms like TikTok. For the 2022 Winter Games, Leslie began posting dozens of commentary videos on everything from figure skating to skiing for her 1.1 million followers on the app on Thursday.