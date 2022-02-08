Oregon Governor Frontrunner Admits He and Wife Were Part of Swingers Group After Facebook Leak

Facebook

Oregon is not traditionally considered a swing state...

A leading candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Oregon has admitted those rumors about him and his wife being swingers... are true.

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam told the Williamette Week that he and wife of 12 years MacKensey "explored relationships, mutual relationships with other couples, for a brief period of time before ultimately deciding that it wasn't for us."

The 40-year-old was forced to confront the rumors during his current gubernatorial run after a leaked 2016 screenshot showing a post he made in the "Swinger Facebook Group PDX" began making the rounds on social media, and finding its way into journalists' inboxes.

The post includes a collage of photos of the couple together, and the message: "Hi Everyone! MacKensey and I are excited to be added to your little community. Some of you we have already had the pleasure to meet and we look forward to getting to know the rest of you!"

Several of the group's then-536 members posted replies welcoming them.

In a Zoom interview Thursday, Pulliam declined to say how long they were group members, only that the July 9 2016 date was accurate, and that their "exploration" ended long before his gubernatorial run.

"I think people can relate from all different parts of the state who have been involved in marriages," he told the publication. "There are different stages of marriage and different ebbs and flows. This is something that was for a brief period in our past and is in the past."

While he admitted their swinger status, Pulliam insisted two allegations that accompany the circulating screenshot are false: that he is bisexual, and that his campaign has now aligned with LGBTQIA2S+ communities.

"I'm a heterosexual male," Pulliam insisted. "And I've only personally engaged in heterosexual activity."

The second-term mayor also insists his sexual dalliances do not contradict the conservative values on which his campaign is built.

"In Oregon, we really cherish values of individuality and liberty," he said.

"The decisions that we made were for MacKensey and I to make in the privacy of our own homes. We're certainly not asking anybody to participate or practice or do any of the things that we have decided to do in the past."

"But we're also certainly not ashamed of decisions that we've made in the past either, as they've made us stronger."

The father-of-two claims reactions from his supporters have all been very positive.

"We have continually heard that people mainly care about MacKensey and I, and they just want to make sure that we're handling this OK."