Gia Giudice and Uncle Joe Gorga Get Into Nasty RHONJ Fight Over Joe Giudice

Bravo

"He has done things to hurt this family and I'm not going to hold that in for the rest of my life," says Gorga as the full feud airs.

Heading into this season of "Real Housewives of New Jersey," the fight between Gia Giudice and uncle Joe Gorga has been teased at length. It was in the trailer, Gia talked about it on "Watch What Happens Live," a preview clip was dropped and, after all that, tonight it finally aired.

Now 21, Teresa Giudice's daughter with ex-husband Joe has started speaking up for herself and getting more camera time in the process -- all while making it very clear she's not happy with what her uncle has been saying about her dad on the show for years. Gorga's issues with Giudice are nothing new, as he's blamed Joe for Teresa going to jail and even the death of their mother.

After Gia revealed last week she and her uncle hadn't spoken in nearly six months, the two reunited at a party thrown by Teresa. It didn't take long for the tension to come to a head, after Joe complained about Jennifer Aydin "running her mouth" about him on social media. Gia used his comment as an opportunity to call him out for doing just that about her father.

The good stuff starts around the 4:10 mark below.

"It's a whole thing though. People get hurt, people get offended by things people say," she said, looking at Joe. "This is why people just shouldn't open their mouth in the first place, just like Dad didn't deserve it either."

When Joe turned to his niece and asked, "What Gia, what? I hear you talking," she responded by saying to him, "You're going to come at me disrespectfully? Because then I won't talk to you."

"If you want to say something, go ahead. I'm your uncle, I'm your godfather and I'm older than you. But go ahead, talk," he shot back, as she said none of what he just listed off means anything. "I'm an adult now, so you can talk to me like one," she added, "I'm done with you being disrespectful. You're not going to talk down to me either."

Joe was shocked to hear her talking like that, exclaiming "Where were you raised?!" before getting out of his seat and walking toward the exit. "That is horrendous! I loved you since the minute I saw you, I fell in love with you," he shouted at her, pointing in her direction as he walked out. He then vented to Teresa's new man, Luis Ruelas, outside the party -- calling Gia's behavior "terrible" and adding, "She looks at me like I'm the devil. Your father was the devil, not me," said Joe to Luis outside, calling Gia's behavior "terrible."

She eventually came outside, where the heated confrontation continued.

"I've been dealing with this for 20 years," he said to Gia, referring to his ongoing issues with his former brother-in-law. "I don't want to feel like I'm this devil of a man for doing what? I stuck up for my sister, I stuck up for my parents, my only sister."

Gia then got upset he invoked her grandparents -- his parents -- in the fight. "Why would you ever want to say that about them?" she asked, as he said he was simply telling her the truth. "It's not, that's when I walk away," she responded, before doing just that.

Melissa tried playing peacekeeper, first telling her husband that she wasn't saying anything that wasn't true -- and Gia was only upset because "she wants to believe you're lying." Added Melissa: "Let her believe it."

"I'm not telling Gia not to love your father. Love your father," Joe said in a confessional. "But he has done things to hurt this family and I'm not going to hold that in for the rest of my life."

Melissa then went into the party to smooth it over with Gia, who basically said the two would just have to agree to disagree when it comes to her dad. She then went back out front and talked to her uncle again, telling him to stop "looking at me like I'm 5 years old" -- he, however, said the fact that she's 21 made this all the more shocking to him, because he felt she was mature enough to understand where he was coming from.

"I understand, you have every right if you want to be mad at my father for putting my mom in jail," Gia then told him. "You don't think he's mad at himself? He lives with it every day, he's not even in this country. But it comes to a point where the bashing is just too much. This is also me defending my sisters too because they've been through enough. The jail thing happened 5 years ago, let it go under the bridge."

The two agreed they didn't want to fight anymore and hugged it out -- as Gia told him she never wanted to go six months without seeing him again. "That's insane," she added.

"I'm gonna try to move on, but it's not just a deep wound with me. It's a deep wound with my sisters too," Gia added in a confessional. "But hopefully this is the next baby step in the right direction."