Super Bowl Trailers: Every Movie and TV Show Tease Dropping During the Big Game (Updating)

Universal Pictures

A trailer for Jordan Peele's Nope is confirmed, while footage from Jurassic World: Dominion and Amazon's Lord of the Rings series are expected.

The Super Bowl may be a star-studded affair for Game Day ads, but for the past couple years, it's been a little lighter when we start talking about commercials for new films and upcoming TV series.

Of course, in 2021, we were still in the midst of a global pandemic and fluctuating release schedules made for a pretty low-key affair on the trailer front. Disney+ and Universal did the most, dropping footage from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Black Widow," "WandaVision" and "F9" ... and, once again, Universal may be doing the heavy lifting.

The week before game day, the studio confirmed that the first trailer for Jordan Peele's latest horror movie "Nope" will premiere during the telecast. A teaser for the trailer dropped Tuesday, highlighting Peele's "Get Out" and "Us," before showing quick glimpses of "Nope" cast members Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun.

With the game airing on NBC -- part of the NBCUniversal family -- fans are also hoping we get the first full trailer for "Jurassic World: Dominion," after a pair of promos dropped during NBC's Olympics coverage. Director Colin Trevorrow also posted a tease on Instagram, showing a key pad with the caption, "Won't be long now." Both the official Jurassic World account and returning star Sam Neill also commented on the post.

So far, nothing else has really been confirmed, though many are expecting new looks at "Top Gun: Maverick," "Sonic the Hedgehog," "The Lost City," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and "Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness." Since Disney+ went all out last year, we could possibly get a new trailer for "Moon Knight" as well, ahead of its March 30 premiere.

On the TV side, Amazon Studios will also be dropping the first teaser trailer for "The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power," following the release of character posters the week before. The show doesn't premiere until September.