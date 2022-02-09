Brooke Shields Goes Topless for Jordache Shoot, Over 40 Years After Iconic Calvin Klein Ad

Getty

"It was important for you to see this is my 56-year-old body"

It's been over 40 years since Brooke Shields' iconic Calvin Klein shoot and she is baring it all again -- this time for Jorache's Spring 2022 denim campaign.

Shields spoke with People Magazine about her campaign (partnered with photographer Cass Bird) and how it represents so much more than just another modeling gig.

"I appreciate it more now," she noted that her last shoot for a denim campaign was when she was just 15-years-old. "It's such an honor to be my age and be represented. I feel the magnitude of it more. There's a knowledge that comes with age, and this feels less like a job and more like a privilege."

The "A Castle For Christmas" actress revealed that she had been firm with the Jordache team on her stance on retouching her photos and added how crucial it was for her body to remain untouched and authentic.

"It was important for you to see this is my 56-year-old body and to fight the retouching," Shields stated firmly. "I'm always like, 'You better keep it honest.' And we did."

So when it came for her to remove her top, Shields confessed that she had felt totally comfortable because her partnership with the brand felt authentic and aligned with the message of age and body positivity projected by her community, “Beginning is Now.”

"'You've got the look' was iconic," Shields spoke of the famous Jordache ad slogan. "Everybody was like, 'Well, I want the look. You've got it, so I want it.' Jordache was very much a part of that barrier-breaking mentality.”

“They celebrate the idea of being sexy and bold and they've always featured strong, hard-working, ambitious women in their campaigns. It was never just about models. I've always appreciated that – it celebrates a different type of advertising and puts the focus on female strength."

The actress got candid with Yahoo! Life back in December about rediscovering sexuality later in life and the misconception that "women can't be sexy over a certain age."

"The acceptance of our bodies comes at a later date," Shields stated. "I live much more in my body now than I ever did. My body actually feels like it belongs to me. And I can't say that about my youth."

She continued, "I think there is a misconception that if you are not of childbearing ability, you don't seem to matter in the world. Because you do not keep the world going anymore. There's vitality in us. And I think that shows itself sexually."

The "Blue Lagoon" actress also told the publication how she's been rediscovering her confidence and recounted an experience she had when she was visiting her sister and decided to wear a two piece bathing suit.

"I was wearing a bathing suit because I was visiting my sister and our whole family. And she just put a cold plunge into her backyard, and I wanted to challenge myself," she shared. "It was just this sort of celebration and doing something a little uncomfortable."