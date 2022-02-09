Olivia Munn Says She 'Felt Like My Body Was Failing' During Breastfeeding Struggles: 'I Cried and Cried'

Getty

"I worried I wouldn't bond with my baby," said Munn, who shares 2-month-old son Malcolm with John Mulaney.

Olivia Munn is continuing to speak out about her struggles with breastfeeding.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress shared a video to Instagram in which she got honest with her followers about her difficult experience attempting to breastfeed her 2-month-old son Malcolm, whom she shares with John Mulaney.

In the clip, Munn -- who said she has a low supply of breast milk -- revealed all of the measures or possible solutions she's tried to improve her milk production.

"Breastfeeding when you have low-supply," the new mom wrote alongside a clip of herself putting on a Supplemental Nursing System (SNS) device. "Lactation consultants, lactation soups, liters of coconut water, nipple ointments, heating pads to increase circulation, 3 breastfeeding pillows, lactation, teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, skin to skin, 3 different breast pumps."

"I even wore this device filled with formula around my neck with tubes taped to my nipple so I could stimulate milk production while giving my baby the nutrients he needs," Munn continued in the clip, attaching the SNS device to her chest.

"None of it worked!" she revealed, before admitting, "I cried and cried. I felt like my body was failing. I worried I wouldn't bond with my baby."

The "X-Men: Apocalypse" star added that she then decided to say "f--- it."

"Breastfeeding is good, and so is formula," she said, sharing clips of herself breastfeeding Malcolm, as well as feeding him formula from a bottle. "To the mamas out there -- do whatever you need to feed your baby and don't let anyone make you feel bad about it."

Several of Munn's celebrity followers -- many of whom are also fellow mothers -- took to the comments section to praise the actress and share their support.

JoAnna García Swisher, wrote "Yes! @oliviamunn ! I'm proud of you friend. We need to talk about this more ❤️."

Ally Maki commented, "Fully crying love this and you so much ❤️, while Rosanna Arquette added, "Love love to you so so happy for you."

Henry Golding's wife and Munn's close friend, Liv Lo Golding, also chimed in writing, "Go mama! More power to you ❤️."

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union commented with a series of 100 percent emojis, Selma Blair added a heart emoji, and Jamie Chung shared three flexed arm emojis.

Munn first revealed that was struggling with breastfeeding last month. The "Newsroom" star shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories at the time.

In the first post, Munn shared a photo of her dog Frankie resting on her breastfeeding pillow. Alongside the pic, she wrote, "At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow."

She added, "Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply."

Munn went on to post a poll on her Stories, posing a question for fellow mamas.

Alongside a photo of multiple bottles of supplements as well as a few boxes of tea, she asked, "Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?" Over half of those who participated in the pool voted for "Y! Lactating is hard," while others said they "Got lucky. Got milk."

The "Office Christmas Party" actress continued in a third post, sharing a selfie of herself wearing glasses.

"8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants," she captioned the shot. "Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."

Munn and Mulaney, 39, welcomed Malcolm on November 24, a day before Thanksgiving. Malcolm is the first child for both of them. The couple confirmed the birth of their baby boy on Christmas Eve on their Instagram accounts, shared the first photo of Malcolm.