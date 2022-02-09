Farrah Abraham's 'Ghetto' Comment Sets Off Incredibly Heated Teen Mom Confrontation

MTV

"It's 'ghetto' because he's Black, right?" said Cheyenne, before Farrah vows to have nothing to do with the show anymore on social media while the episode aired.

All it took was a couple minutes amongst the stars of "Teen Mom Family Reunion" for Farrah Abraham to ignite fireworks.

After showing up as a surprise addition to the cast on last week's episode, Abraham immediately got into it with Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton -- after Wharton confronted Farrah for apparently claiming in the past that they only had daughter Ryder to get on "Teen Mom OG." The show also flashed a 2018 headline about Farrah calling Floyd a "Teen Mom groupie."

While Abraham was making small talk with the rest of the cast, Wharton walked up to her and asked, "So we had a baby to get on this show, that's how you feel?" Her response: "I guess I do. I guess I feel really ghetto too like that."

Hearing Farrah use the word "ghetto" while speaking with Cory set off both Wharton and Floyd. "Ghetto, what do you mean ghetto?" he asked, before she responded that she approaches "people much differently." From behind the group, Cheyenne then shouted, "It's ghetto because he's Black, right?"

"For her to call him ghetto, it was like a little thing just popped in my head and triggered me," she said in a confessional, before she continued shouting at Abraham. "To say ghetto because he's Black? I can get ghetto, bitch! Let's do it. You wanna call him ghetto because he's Black, let's have some f---ing fun."

"Yeah, Farrah's been here a whole 60 seconds and she's already just crossed a line," deadpanned Maci Bookout, before Farrah said she was "beyond this unhealthy behavior and I am beyond unhealthy people trying to get on TV."

With that, Cheyenne flipped a table and sent Solo cups flying everywhere, while Abraham shouted, "Kiss my ass!" in her direction. "Coast the Farrah wave!" she exclaimed, "You will not treat other people this way."

Cheyenne left the area and started venting to Maci about what just went down. Bookout was Team Cheyenne on this one, saying fighting with Farrah wasn't worth it and adding Abraham came in talking "ignorant and disrespectful and ugly."

"This has been built up over the years," Cory admitted in a confessional. "She wants to sit there, talk all this s--- online. You gotta face the smoke!"

"He did not scream, he didn't yell, he addressed the issue," Cheyenne added. "The first thing she did was call him, 'ghetto.' You're ignorant as f--- and that's one thing I don't stand for. I don't care about her personal life, I don't care what she does."

The father of Ashley Jones' child, Bar Smith, also called out Farrah for talking smack about them on social media as well, as Abraham claimed to not even know who Bar was. "All I saw was younger talent talking to someone who's paved the way for them and I don't know, it was like Peanuts," Farrah added in a confessional, before doing an impression of the muffled, off-camera adults voices from the Charlie Brown cartoon series.

Abraham then started yelling at anyone within earshot.

"You have a great crew coming into 'Teen Mom' that are so disrespectful. So be a super fan of someone else," she shouted. "Get famous from riding somebody else's coattails. This is so vulgar, I don't need to come back. Like everyone gets to ride the wave of Farrah Abraham, I'm f---ing out. This is disgusting, this is the most decrepit ass shit."

With that, Amber Portwood of all people -- who has had the most contentious past with Farrah out of everyone there -- pulled her aside and tried to talk her off a ledge. The two made some calm small talk about their children, while Amber said there was a life coach at the retreat who could maybe help her work through some issues within herself and with the other girls. "I don't necessarily feel that I got through to Farrah," said Amber after the one-on-one, "I just wanted to calm her down to the point she could go back to her room, calm down herself."

After Farrah went back to her room, Jade Cline said she felt that if Abraham stayed, there would be more blowups, while Leah Messer said she didn't like the way Farrah treated others. Though Amber said she had some "compassion" for Farrah as someone who has been ganged up on before, she also apparently didn't catch the "ghetto" comment and seemed surprised to hear she had made it.

The next day, Amber, Maci and Cheyenne sat down with the show's life coach, Cheyenne Bryant, where the girls agreed Cheyenne was valid in her reaction to Farrah's comments. They said they'd be okay with Abraham sticking around and were open to talking to her again, before Bryant met up with her privately.

During their meeting, Farrah said the night before was "triggering" for her because "of other traumas I'm working through right now." She added that she was "just focusing my strategies on what I love to do right now, what I'm passionate about right now, I can't take toxicity. That's not cool for me."

When asked why she felt there was so much hostility following her arrival, Farrah said she felt Cory had "deliberately isolated and surprised" her after coming up to her and she reacted negatively. "Then I was looked at as racist," she said, before explaining what she meant by using the word in question. "I felt isolated, I felt like you're provoking. Like, go away. Maybe I could have used the word of like, 'Are you a creep? Get out of my face,'" she explained. "Instead, my body, which was reacting to someone -- Cory, who just is a creeper and shows up -- I was like, 'Whoa, that is ghetto.' I don't know why I said that. That's how my body responded."

Bryant explained that from Cory and Cheyenne's perspective, "saying ghetto to a group of Black folks, is something that is triggering and can be discriminatory. It's derogatory." She also acknowledged that the two used words that were "triggering and derogatory" about Farrah as well. Abraham said that "by no means" did she mean to be racist, before getting emotional as she said, "Normally, I'm f---ing Super Woman. I couldn't regulate. I am beyond sometimes disappointed in myself."

She added that she doesn't feel happy now in her own life, before saying she was "always open to talk" to the other girls and hopefully setting things straight with them. The hour ended with Maci sitting down with Farrah one-on-one, leaving quite the cliffhanger.

Though Farrah will appear in at least one additional episode next week, she made it clear on Twitter as the show aired that she has no plans to ever return to the franchise in the future.

"The world is tired of hate, attacks, abuse and non consent culture. Teen mom GOOD LUCK or what is this 'Take Advantage of Teen Moms' since it's not teen moms anymore," she tweeted on Tuesday night. "These people are deplorable. This ship has sailed. Future teen mothers WATCH OUT & STAY STRONG!"

"I will no longer have anything to do with @TeenMom. The disturbing environment does not belong in my future & what I see is evil, is abusive, has no ethics and is illegal and against the contract," she continued. "I don't want any of these people around my family. Enjoy your hate pit of ignorance and power trip. Children should not be around parents who lie, hate, and are abusive. I wish all the Teen Mom children the best, they deserve far greater then [sic] what they have. It's evident."

"I know why I get attacked in real life it's from the denial negativity I have to experience on @TeenMom," she added. "For the record I’m more educated then [sic] all of the teen moms PUT together on this show. I don't speak of anyones children that’s them & if your not a teen mom GET OFF @TeenMom."