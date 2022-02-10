Anderson Cooper Shares Surprise Second Baby News Before Leaving Show Early

Getty

The CNN anchor shared that he and ex Benjamin Maisani are both proud co-parents, sharing the baby's gender and full name.

Anderson Cooper is out of here! But the CNN anchor is stepping away for a every exciting reason, as he shared with his audience on Thursday's show. That's because Anderson Cooper is a dad ... again!

Cooper kicked off the show by excitedly sharing that he "wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news." He then began to talk about his first son, Wyatt, whom he revealed on his show back in April 2020.

Sharing pictures of his son, Cooper noted that Wyatt is nearly 22 months old. "He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life," said the host. He then took note of the image he was sharing, adding, "If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cooper proceeded to share a picture of and talk about Wyatt's little brother, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, carried to term by a surrogate mother. The newest member of the family was 6.8 pounds at birth, "healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable," per Cooper.

If you're wondering about that last name, Cooper explained that even though he and his former partner Benjamin Maisani are no longer together romantically, they are still best friends and committed to co-parenting both Wyatt and Sebastian.

"Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa,'" Cooper explained. "We’re a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well." He also shared that Wyatt calls his brother Luke.

To celebrate the new addition to his family, and spend some time bonding with his new baby, Cooper revealed that he would be taking some time off to do nothing more than dote on both of his boys.

And he wasn't wasting any time, either, handing off the reins of his show to John Berman immediately after the announcement.. "I will be taking off the rest of this week and next week as well, and, frankly, the rest of this show to be with my kids," he said.