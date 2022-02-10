Bob Odenkirk Details Scary Heart Attack on Better Call Saul Set, Took Three Defibrillator Shocks

Getty

Co-star Rhea Seehorn said he "started turning bluish-gray right away."

Bob Odenkirk is grateful he didn't return to his trailer after spending the better part of that fateful day in July 2021 shooting a scene. The impromptu decision may have saved his life.

Instead of heading back to rest alone, the "Better Call Saul" star told The New York Times in a new interview that he went to a rest area where he often hung out with his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian. It was here that he suddenly collapsed.

"Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away," Odenkirk told the outlet.

Thankfully, they were on hand to get a speedy response from the show's medical team who quickly began performing CPR and even had a defibrillator on hand. It took three shocks before, as Odenkirk put it, "it got me that rhythm back."

The actor explained that he'd actually known about a plaque buildup in his heart since 2018. The issue was that he had two different doctors who'd offered him two different pieces of advice. One doctor wanted him to start medication, while the second said he could wait.

Unfortunately for Odenkirk, he took the advice of the second doctor. He said that it was a piece from the plaque that broke loose and caused his heart attack.

Once treatment began, Odenkirk broke it down like it was pretty straightforward from there. "They went through right [at my wrist] and blew up the little balloons and knocked out that plaque and left two stents in place."

On July 30, Odenkirk tweeted out thanks for all the love and support he'd gotten, crediting the doctors "who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery." He was out for the next two months, returning to the set in September to continue filming.