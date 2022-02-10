Kelly Rizzo Honors Bob Saget One Month After His Death with Touching Tribute

Instagram

After seeing Rizzo's video, Saget's "Full House" co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, tearfully opened up about her grief on her Instagram Stories.

Kelly Rizzo is honoring her late husband, Bob Saget, on the one-month anniversary of his death.

On Wednesday, the "Eat Travel Rock" blogger took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Saget, who passed away at the age of 65 on January 9. Rizzo, 42, posted a video that featured a compilation of sweet clips of herself and Saget "sharing and exploring" meals and enjoying cocktails together, which Rizzo described as their "happy place."

"One month without this incredible man," Rizzo began in the post's caption. "Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me 'look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.'"

"And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world," she continued. "We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him. He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest."

"Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy," Rizzo concluded. "I can't even put into words how much I will miss this."

She also posted the video on her Instagram Stories, writing, "1 month. Bob loved to enjoy life. Here's us doing what we did best."

"The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots -- whose husband Nick Cordero died from Covid-19 related complications at age 41 back in July 2020 -- commented on Rizzo's post, writing, "Videos of amazing memories mean the world ❤️." Rizzo and Kloots recently revealed that they had met and are relying on each other after the tragic passing of their significant others.

Meanwhile, Saget's "Full House" co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, also shared a message in the comments section of Rizzo's post. "Today is a hard day 💔," she wrote. "I love you 💜"

After seeing Rizzo's Instagram post, Bure also shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, in which she tearfully opened up about her grief on the one-month anniversary of Saget's passing.

"Hi, I'm having a moment of grief," began Bure, whose eyes were filled with tears. "Kelly, I just watched your video. I had such bad dreams last night and everyone from 'Full House' was in them. Bad dreams meaning it was just missing everyone in fear of losing everyone and then [I] woke up this morning and realized it's been one month so I guess my heart and my spirit knew that."

"Just wanted to share it I guess," she added tearfully. "'Cause it just helps when you share."

Saget was found by hotel security around 4 p.m. ET at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida on January 9, per TMZ, following a standup performance in Jacksonville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the comedian's cause of death was revealed: Saget died from a brain bleed after he "accidentally" hit his head, according to TMZ.

Saget's family released a statement, saying, "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The statement continued, "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."