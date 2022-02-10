Lala Kent Has a P.I. Run Background Checks on All Potential Suitors After Randall Emmett Split

Instagram

"I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history."

Lala Kent is covering all her bases when going out with someone new since her split from Randall Emmett.

During an Amazon Live Chat on Tuesday, Kent explained her new approach to dating, "I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check, and I mean in-depth. I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you've been involved with. I'm going deep."

The 31-year-old "Vanderpump Rules" star shared her recent decision to hire a private investigator to look into any guys she might be interested in dating.

"I now have, like, this PI guy who I just randomly send people to. I'm like, 'Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I'm going to need to know his story,'" she added.

"This could be the trauma — I don't remember anything about my relationship. I don't remember any good moments," she said appearing to refer to her past relationship with Emmett. "I can only remember the demise of it, so maybe that’s my mind trying to protect me. Back to the lighter part of it: He made it easy, trust me. Wasn't much to miss."

Kent and Emmett split due to alleged rumors of his infidelity, and during the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion episode in January, Kent revealed the moment she noticed something was amiss.

"Randall was never, ever home and he would always say it was work related and he was always on his phone, it was non-f---ing stop on his phone and I still didn't even register it," she said, adding that she didn't truly open her eyes until Katie Maloney called her and said there were photos of Randall out with a pair of other women.

"I just got the biggest pit in my stomach. I just knew Randall is not who I think he is," she shared, getting choked up and wiping away tears. "I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That's all I wanted because I was like, I know how dudes are and I can trust him and I know he's not f---ing around on me. The fact that this man, he knew what he was out doing and he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world, I feel disgusted."

Host Andy Cohen then asked whether Randall went to any extreme lengths to try and get her to stay with him.