Oregon Man Spooked by Bear Takes His Own Life After Accidentally Shooting Brother Dead, Police Say

Two Oregon brothers were killed in an incident involving a bear — the bear, however, apparently did not attack them.

On Tuesday, Josephine County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call just before 7 AM from a home in Sunny Valley reporting a shooting.

The caller told dispatchers he had spotted a bear on their property and had grabbed a gun; but while loading it he said he had accidentally shot his own brother.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased male, apparently killed by a gunshot wound.

While searching the rest of the residence, they found a second man, also dead from an apparent gunshot wound — this time self-inflicted.

"Based upon the investigation, it is believed the caller took his own life after calling 911 to report the accidental shooting," Sheriff Dave Daniel wrote in a statement.

"The case is still under investigation and will be forwarded to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office."

The report made no mention of the bear itself or evidence of any attack.

Black bears, North America's most common bear, aren't an uncommon sight in Oregon: according to the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife, between 25,000 and 30,000 of them reside there.

While attacks on humans do happen, black bears are not usually active predators, and will normally only attack when threatened, cornered or when young cubs are present.

They are omnivores that will eat small mammals, insects and amphibians where they can, but also diet on berries, fruit, grasses and plants.

Americans are far, far more likely to fall victim to an accidental shooting than a bear attack; there were three fatal bear attacks recorded in the US last year, while an estimated 500 people are killed every year in unintentional shootings.