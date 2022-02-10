How Kanye West's Penis Ignited Larsa Pippen Feud on RHOM

Peacock

Larsa opens up about what led to the "demise" of her friendship with Kim, before getting into it with a costar who claimed to have seen West's penis.

Larsa Pippen doesn't want to talk about her friends' junk, period.

Her "Real Housewives of Miami" costar Adriana De Moura learned that the hard way on Thursday's new episode of the Peacock revival, after the two started talking about what they find attractive in a man.

"I like tall, dark and handsome," said Larsa, before De Moura mentioned that sounded a bit like Kanye West. "What was the story between you and Kanye West, by the way," Adriana then asked.

"Nothing, we're just friends," said Pippen, before Adriana pressed on -- asking why West sent out a random tweet in 2020 that simply said "Larsa." De Moura added, "What was that about? Hello, what happened to your best friend? Tell me!"

"I don't even know what happened. I was best friends with [Kim Kardashian] and I love her and I love Kanye and I just was the person who was stuck in the middle," Pippen explained in a confessional. "I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem and so whatever. That's kind of what happened."

Adriana then used the conversation as a way to bring up how she "saw Kanye's d--- before," before claiming, "it's big and it's thick" and explaining where she allegedly got the peep show. "It was Art Basel, I walked to the restroom and I opened the door, he's peeing. So I look, like, damn," she said, to Larsa's disgust.

"I'm not bringing up your friends, your old friends, so maybe you should't bring up my friends," Pippen said to her costar, before adding in a confessional, "I've known Kanye for years, I'm not trying to have these conversations about someone's penis, it's just not my thing."

Larsa said she didn't believe Adriana's story and added that she hates when she does "dumb s---" like this in general. "I don't talk about your friends or husband. Don't talk about people that I know, kids that I know, families that I know, it's not cool," she said.

"Who's talking about kids? I'm talking about my interaction with Kanye West. I saw it with my very own eyes, I talked to him, so what's wrong with that?" asked a confused Adriana. "Don't threaten me Larsa. I'm not intimidated by you."

Pippen asked De Moura to keep things "respectful" and said the comment about Kardashian's husband was "not funny" and "not in good taste," before asking her to not tell the story in her presence.

"It's a funny story, I saw Kanye's d---, what's wrong with that? I can't tell the story of my life. He's a public figure," Adriana hit back, as Pippen exclaimed that "everyone" in her life is a public figure. "You say things that are inappropriate! I'm telling you be respectful," Pippen continued, "If you're gonna take it to 100, I'll take it to 200."

"I can take you down, bitch, take it to 1,000, 2,000," Adriana shouted, "It's my f---ing life, my story! I didn't say anything about you!"

With that, Larsa got up and left the dinner.

The two later crossed paths at a charity event, where Adriana had already been filling in all their costars on the beef between the two.

"You were laughing because you were talking about something that was very hurtful to me," Pippen told De Moura as the confrontation started back up again. "Kanye West's penis? Why is he hurtful to you? What do you have to do with his penis?" asked Adriana.

"Nothing. I don't want you to talk about it," Larsa replied, before asking if she'd be comfortable talking about a family friend's penis herself. "There are certain people who are off limits. I'm not used to being in situations where I tell people I'm not comfortable with this conversation and they disregard that."

The episode ended with Adriana voicing she believes Larsa thinks she's better than everyone else -- something that was made "even worse" after she started hanging out with the Hollywood crowd.