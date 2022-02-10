Tyrese Gibson Shares Heartbreaking Update On His Mother's COVID Diagnosis

Getty

"Keep fighting mother………Please mother, we need You"

Tyrese Gibson has given an update on his mother's now critical condition after her hospitalization due to COVID-19 and pneumonia.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to share that his mother, Priscilla Murray, had been given a devastating update on her condition.

"The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there's pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around," said the "Fast and Furious" star.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him."

He noted that the doctor had also "paused and couldn't respond" to his statement of faith.

Gibson shared another photo to the social media platform where he could be seen wearing three face masks and clutching his mother's hand from her hospital bed.

"Keep fighting mother," He captioned the photo, "Please mother, we need you."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The actor revealed his mother was in a critical state on Sunday and shared that he had received the devastating news through "the worst phone call" while he was filming his latest project, "I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray."

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," he explained on Instagram. "This has been going on all week I haven't posted [I'm doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help."

"Please guys praise you pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged," he said. "I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she's got so much more to do…"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

When he arrived to the hospital, the "Baby Boy" actor shared a photo taken out of his mother’s ICU room and thanked fans for their "outpouring of prayers love and energy."

Gibson urged his followers to keep his mother in their prayers in hopes she would prevail, "continue to pray over my mother the prayers are working all of her vital signs are UP since last night I believe in the mighty power of Jesus to keep mother and cover mother WE have so much more to do…."