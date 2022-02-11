Drew Carey Reveals Last Text Message He Received from Ex Amie Harwick Before Her Murder

CBS/Getty

"I'm glad I could get that message to her before she died."

Drew Carey is opening up about his last conversation with ex-fianceé Amie Harwick, days before her tragic murder.

Dr. Harwick, a well-known sex therapist, tragically died after she was thrown from a third-floor balcony on February 15, 2020. Harwick's ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested and charged with her murder. He pled not guilty. Carey and Harwick were briefly engaged in 2018 after a year of dating.

In a preview for "48 Hours" upcoming "The Final Houses of Amie Harwick" special, Carey opens up about text messages they exchanged in the days before her death.

"I got a text from her [that read], 'I would love to get together with you and talk.' And I said, 'Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you,'" said Carey, who was then asked whether he was sad he "never got that chance" to meet up.

"I never got it. I never had a chance to do it," he said.

After reporter Erin Moriarty said that Harwick did love him, Carey added, "That's the big solace I get from it, is that she loved me. And I'm glad I could get that message to her before she died."

Speaking with The Talk shortly after her murder, Carey shared that he opened up to contestants on "The Price Is Right" during "Kids Week" about coming to terms with her death.

"I really wanted to do it because it was high school kids and I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who murdered Amie," Carey continued. "I did it practically as soon as I could, right away. He was mentally ill. The guy was abused as a kid and you have to be able to forgive people like that."

While Carey added he, of course, wished her alleged killer "never did it" and "he never met" Amie, he noted that forgiveness "doesn't mean you have to hang out with them or be their friend."