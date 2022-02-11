Eminem Admits His Upcoming Super Bowl Performance Is 'Nerve Racking'

Getty

His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy ...

Eminem knows he's only got one shot at his live Super Bowl halftime performance this Sunday -- an opportunity that comes once in a lifetime.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Sway in the Morning" on Shade 45, the 49-year-old rapper opened up about his anxiety.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner is set to take the halftime stage at SoFi stadium for the Super Bowl LVI alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

"I'mma tell you, it's f---ing nerve-wracking. It's f---ing nerve-wracking," he admitted to host Sway Calloway. "This to me… there's nothing more final than live TV. So, if you f--- up, your f--- up is there forever."

Although the details of the highly anticipated performance remain confidential, the "Lose Yourself" artist revealed that he had been "blown away" by the production of Dr. Dre's vision as well as Kendrick's "top tier" lyrics.

"When the whole thing started going down and we were like, 'OK, this might be actually serious.' I was trying to envision what Dre. might do," Eminem confessed. "I was thinking like, yeah, that's dope that all of us are gonna rap together, right, and that kind of thing, but I didn't expect the production to be like this."

Although the "8 Mile" star is feeling the nerves, his fellow performer, Snoop Dogg, told the Associated Press that he's putting his fear aside until after the show.

"For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me. I am not going to understand it until it happens," stated the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper. "While it's happening, I'm in the zone. I'm stuck to the script, laser-focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good, and feeling good."

He continued, "I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it's when I'll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I'm going through it, it's nothing."

Snoop also told the publication that his opportunity to perform at the halftime show was a "dream come true."

"I'm still thinking I'm in a dream because I can't believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl," said the legend. "We're just going to wait for that moment and put something together that's spectacular, and do what we're known for doing and add on to the legacy."