Kevin Hart Reveals His 17-Month-Old Daughter Learned Her First Curse Word From Him

Kevin Hart says his 17-month-old daughter, Kaori, has started talking -- and she's picked up a certain swear word from her dad.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actor revealed his daughter learned the word "s---" from him.

"She's got a couple [of] words she's put together," Kevin, 41, said of his youngest. "First of all, 'dada' is right there. 'Dada' was the first one even if it wasn't, I would say it was."

The comedian added that Kaori loves to use the word "no," before sharing that she's learned the word "s---."

"She said 's---,' Kevin said and the audience applauded. "Don't clap," he added with a laugh. "I'm not celebrating it. I'm not saying it because I'm proud but yeah 's---' is a good one."

"How old is she?" Ellen asked with a smile, to which Kevin replied, "Ah, 17 months. She's heard it! She's definitely heard it."

The father of four pointed out that he has a "very foul mouth, but it's innocent."

"I'm not an aggressive curser," he explained. "It's not like offsetting. It's light. So she hears me say that and she picked it up."

After the "Jumani" star demonstrated how he "innocent[ly]" swears, Ellen then clarified that Kaori just picked up the word "s---," to which Kevin quipped, "Ellen, I feel like you're judging me like I’m a bad parent. I'm being honest with you about what's been going on in my household."

"We've been spending a lot of time together [and] my baby's picked up some bad habits. She'll be okay, it's fine. That's how they learn," he continued, before jokingly adding, "You'd be surprised what the other one was doing."

Kevin shares Kaori as well as son Kenzo, 4, with wife Eniko Parrish. He also is dad to daughter Heaven, 16, and son Hendrix, 14, from his marriage to ex-wife Torrei Hart.

The "Ride Along" star went on to talk more about his children -- and spoke fondly about his eldest child, Heaven, revealing that she got her driver's license and is a lot like her dad.

"She loves to be combative. She loves to be combative with me," Kevin joked, before adding. "She's me. She's exactly who I am."

He then got serious, saying "I love that she's growing up, that's my best friend, my heart. And it's a little emotional. I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don't like it."

"She's already talking about going to school somewhere else. She's way too excited about it," Kevin added. "I've been trying to manipulate her, mind melt her to like, 'Maybe you need a place here in L.A. 'cause the schools here are just better. Maybe somewhere not that far that way I can get to you.' But she's talking about New York. She wants to go. She wants to get away."