Kirsten Dunst Felt 'So Terrible' After Another Actress Dissed Bring It On

Everett Collection

"It's not any of the good that sticks out; it's the one bad thing that really sticks out to you always."

Kirsten Dunst was a comedy queen in the late '90s, thanks to films like "Bring It On," "Drop Dead Gorgeous" and "Dick" -- but all those movies weren't necessarily appreciated by all her peers.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, the actress opened up about transitioning out of teen movies into more dramatic fare and how she would focus on the negative criticisms of her work, despite their success.

"During that age, I was wanting to be taken seriously too, so I think that even though it was so successful I think there's part of me that always checks myself or checks what's around me," said Dunst. "I remember another actress said something, actually. She was like, 'Well, I'm not in a dumb cheerleader movie' or something. Her saying that just made me feel so terrible about myself."

“It's so funny how one thing can really -- it's not any of the good that sticks out, it's the one bad thing that really sticks out to you always," she continued. ['The Virgin Suicides' director Sofia Coppola] always says, 'Don't read anything because the one thing that's not good will be the only thing that's stuck in your head.'"

Dunst added that the film's success actually led to her being "a little embarrassed" with her friends as well, who she said would repeat lines to her like, "I'll get the door, Tor!" to her in real life when it was released.

"I was in high school, so I was kind of, I was the person in high school who kept my head down because I didn't want anyone to pick me out as the actress ... I really downplayed myself in high school," she added. "I definitely felt nervous at school, because I never wanted to be singled out for anything, I just wanted to feel normal, always."

Dunst went on to say that the movie's success was "a complete surprise" to everyone involved at the time.

"It just goes to show you never know what's going to hit and resonate with people. I had no idea," she explained. "I don't have that perspective when I'm making it or even watching it. I watched it and was like, 'Oh, this is fun' and my brother was like, 'This is gonna be huge!' And I was like, 'Really, Christian?' He was like, 'Yes!'"

Dunst's interview coincides with her very first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, in celebration of her work in Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog." Her real-life partner Jesse Plemons also stars in the film and earned a Best Supporting Actor nom himself.