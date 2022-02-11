How Ryan Reynolds Trolled Hugh Jackman Before Music Man Premiere

Getty

"I have the most amazing friends," Jackman wrote. "And then … there's him."

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' years-long troll fest is alive and well -- and Reynolds may have delivered the best gag yet.

On Friday, Jackman, 53, took to Instagram to reveal that his "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" co-star left him a hilarious gift in his dressing room ahead of his debut in Broadway's "The Music Man," which had its opening night on Thursday.

While others gifted Jackman flowers and champagne, Reynolds, 45, gave the actor something priceless: himself.

As shown in photos Jackman posted to Instagram, the "Deadpool" star gifted him two, rather large, framed, black-and-white portraits of himself: a photo of himself striking a fun pose while in mid-air as well as a sketch of himself sporting a serious expression.

Reynolds attached a sticky note to the photo of himself that read: "Hugh, good luck with your little show. I'll be watching."

Jackman also shared a video of himself discovering Reynolds' gifts in his dressing room. He chuckled with laughter, adding, "Oh my god."

The "Logan" star captioned his Instagram post, "I have the most amazing friends. Gorgeous flowers, champagne and heartfelt well wishes. I am blessed."

"And then … there's him."

Reynolds jokingly commented on Jackman's post, writing, "Haunting."

On Thursday, "The Free Guy" actor attended the opening night of "The Music Man" with his wife Blake Lively at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. After seeing the show, Reynolds took to Instagram Stories on Friday morning to praise Jackman's "electric" performance. However, he still made sure to include a jab at his pal.

"I don't generally like to speak about @thehughjackman," he wrote. "Particularly in a positive light. But his performance in @musicmanbway is one of the most electric things I've ever seen him do."

"The chemistry between he and @suttonlenore is off the charts ...," he added of Jackman and his co-star Sutton Foster. "And this cast leaves nothing on the field. The entire theater was shaking. Can't get @philliptheboycan's incredible voice outta my head and I don't want to. Spectacular."