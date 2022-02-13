Jennifer Lopez Shares Early Valentine's Day Music Video from Ben Affleck: 'This Seriously Melted My Heart'

Getty

The actor and director compiled a new music video for her "Marry Me" single "On My Way" featuring classic images of the two of them over the years.

The rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is the Hollywood stuff-- well, that Hollywood movies are made from. Certainly it's the kind of plot you might see in a Jennifer Lopez-starring rom-com.

That certainly appears to be the inspiration behind Affleck's incredibly sweet early Valentine's Day gesture for Lopez, which she shared as part of her first "On the JLo" newsletter.

Admitting she would normally only share something like this with her "inner circle," Lopez couldn't resist going wide with Affleck's film.

The actor and director recaptured the love story between him and Lopez by creating a custom music video for her single "On My Way" from her latest rom-com project, "Marry Me."

"This seriously melted my heart," Lopez said of the video, which features imagery of the couple from the first time they dated, two decades ago from 2002 to 2004. They even got engaged back then, but things never got to the point of marriage.

"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," said Lopez.

In an appearance on "Live! with Kelly and Ryan" earlier this month, Lopez teased the couple's Valentine's Day plans, which she said might include a trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday. She also suggested that they might have surprises up their sleeves for one another.

It would appear that this video might just be Affleck's big surprise for her, and it was definitely a good one. No pressure, but then we know Lopez knows a thing or two about romantic gestures. She's certainly brought enough of them to life on the big screen, including in her latest film opposite Maluma and Owen Wilson.