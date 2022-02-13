All the Super Bowl Halftime Show Moments That Went Viral from Surprise Guests to Political Statements

It was hip-hop and rap's first time headlining and they brought the house party -- literally -- for a one-of-a-kind show-stopping performance that crossed generations and got everyone talking!
We knew this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show was going to bring the party, with the big game's first-ever rap and hip-hop artist showcase. With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar on the roster, how could it be anything but a great time.
The state setup was an incredibly intricate series of connected rooms and rooftops, like something out of a music video. Everything about the set aesthetic was pure white, so that the artists performing and dancing would pop even more.
Every Must-See Commercial from Super Bowl LVIView Story
As the cameras moved all around, everyone brought their A-game and some of their biggest hits. Whether you're a fan of hip-hop or not, there's no way you aren't familiar with some of the most iconic rap songs of all time like "California Love" and "Lose Yourself."
They even brought along a few surprise guests to get us hyped, with Anderson .Paak providing backing drums while Eminem performed his Oscar-winning track. But background performing in support of these titans of the industry wasn't where that stopped.
While we are unable to embed the video due to NFL restrictions, you can watch it in its entirety over on YouTube here.
After Mary J. Blige hit us with a one-two punch, proving she may prefer "No More Drama" in her "Family Affair," but she can still bring incredible dramatics to the stage, the camera panned down to one of Eminem's most famous finds hanging from the ceiling.
Just like his breakthrough video, 50 Cent was "In Da Club" and in the stadium, adding even more grandeur to what almost became a walk through the history of hip-hop and rap, with Dr. Dre representing its earliest days and Kendrick Lamar modern rap's "m.A.A.d. City."
Every artist got their moment to shine in what turned out to be one of the most memorable and exciting Super Bowl Halftime shows in recent memory. Only time will tell if it goes down in history as one of the most lauded Halftime shows of all time. But one thing's for sure, it definitely got fans and celebs alike talking.
While it wasn't a moment that went viral, Melanie Lynskey did offer a helpful tweet for all those white guys who feel they have to drop the n-word while rapping along to their favorite songs. If they caught this 12-minute show, they'd learn exactly how not to do that!
Hope all the white dudes who think you can’t rap along to a song containing the n-word without using it happened to catch that halftime show!— Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 14, 2022 @melanielynskey
Here's the biggest moments they couldn't get enough of.
Every Movie & TV Trailer That Debuted During the Super Bowl -- from Marvel to Lord of the Rings!View Story
50 Cent Drops In
One of the show's biggest surprises had to be 50 Cent literally dropping in from the ceiling to reprise his biggest hit. Fans were both excited to see him, a little surprised that he showed up out of nowhere, and teasing him for both how he came into the show and for being a little thicker than he was in his ripped heyday.
no one:— kira kearn (@kirakearn) February 14, 2022 @kirakearn
50 cent:#HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/mtEsWMB6r2
50 when he got down from hanging upside down #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/v7FyidsCN3— Madonna’s Number 10000 fan (@shamanjones) February 14, 2022 @shamanjones
50 cent was rapping his verse like: #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/hl9aN1ZOjS— Justin Schmidt (@justin_schmidt7) February 14, 2022 @justin_schmidt7
actual footage of 50 cent rehearsing his #SuperBowl show #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/HtKKrehAMD— Michael (@Mike_hbj) February 14, 2022 @Mike_hbj
Once again, the simpsons predicted it. #HalfTimeShow #50cent pic.twitter.com/tJgf3bKObF— Josie ❄️ (@barbozajose96) February 14, 2022 @barbozajose96
Jennifer Lopez Shares Early Valentine's Day Music Video from Ben Affleck: 'This Seriously Melted My Heart'View Story
Nostalgia to the Max
Even though Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar were there representing some of the newer generations of hip-hop and rap, there's no denying that this was mostly a showcase for some of the biggest artists from the '80s, '90s and 2000s. That left younger fans teasing the older generations a bit -- but there's nothing wrong with reaching back and discovering the greats from before your time, kids!
That was ass.— loripetty (@loripetty) February 14, 2022 @loripetty
2000s kids wondering why there parents are jumping around during halftime show#HalfTimeShow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pcvmnJOc2u— Ykţ.v² Benoit (@BullsReek) February 14, 2022 @BullsReek
the only thing we’ll ever agree on #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/umJFIP8RoM— 🔴 (@coochieplier) February 14, 2022 @coochieplier
For those of us that were lucky enough to grow up in the '90s...this half-time is making me so happy!!! 👏🏼♥️👏🏾#HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/m0KXgOdTHO— Jessica Lynn (@jessilynn1123) February 14, 2022 @jessilynn1123
Me watching the halftime show…I told the kids this is how we did it back in the 90’s! #Superbowl #halftimeshow pic.twitter.com/hlNrur4gH6— Ted Williams III (@TedWilliamsIII) February 14, 2022 @TedWilliamsIII
Boomer vs. Millennial take on #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/jigQDMgDDW— Lauren Stephenson (@StephensonNews) February 14, 2022 @StephensonNews
Denise Richards Grilled on Brandi Glanville Hookup, Calls RHOBH Cast 'Mean' and 'Aggressive'View Story
Eminem Takes a Knee Anyway
There was nothing overtly political said during the Halftime show, but there had been some speculation that Eminem and the NFL had gone back and forth over him taking a knee in solidarity and support of Colin Kaepernick. The former quarterback famously took a knee in protest of police brutality and racial inequality before Black Lives Matter became a national movement, and paid for it with his professional football career. After he performed, Eminem took a knee and held it as the stage shifted downward, a statement that was not missed by those watching.
NFL: Don’t take a knee, Eminem.— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) February 14, 2022 @wkamaubell
Eminem: So you want me to definitely, 100%, absolutely take a knee? Got it. https://t.co/nFIPnDQuEb
Apparently all the performers were told not to make a political statement at half time.— Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) February 14, 2022 @aishatyler
Em don’t GAF. That kneel was intentional and LONG. Couldn’t be interpreted any other way.
Well played. https://t.co/uknpy4hzqz
Eminem took the knee despite NFL told him not to. Legend behaviour. #PepsiHalftime #HalfTimeShow #Eminem pic.twitter.com/SOJUqZS89o— akie 🏴 (@akie_stark) February 14, 2022 @akie_stark
Best moment of the Superbowl. Kneel Marshall, kneel.#HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/nxu4xRjnUq— KSMama against fascism (Tracie) 💙🧘🏼♀️⚽️ (@TriSigmaKS) February 14, 2022 @TriSigmaKS
NFL: "DONT KNEEL DURING YOUR SHOW."— Vampire Hunter Dee (@MetaversalCash) February 14, 2022 @MetaversalCash
Eminem: #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/0Pee9CdONX
Roger Goodell after Eminem took a knee at the Halftime Show. 🤡— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) February 14, 2022 @MeAloneInMyMind
#SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/Z5TUIhUrtT
the nfl told em not to take a knee.— toffee🤎 (@colbyslangue) February 14, 2022 @colbyslangue
if you tell eminem not to do something, slim shady will do it instead🤷🏾♀️
A LEGEND!#Eminem #PepsiHalftime #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/Zap139aZkF
Where Wayne's World Stars Dana Carvey and Mike Myers Stand Now Following Alleged FeudView Story
Obviously, with Dre performing a verse from "California Love," the spirit of 2Pac was already in the stadium, but when he hit the piano, he dropped a few bars from his "I Ain't Mad at Cha" and fans were touched and moved by the brief tribute to the hip-hop legend taken way too soon as part of the deadly East-West rap feud of the '90s. Thankfully, they resisted the urge to drop a hologram of him to join in the festivities.
This is it. Right here. Eminem takes a knee as Dr. Dre plays Tupac’s I ain’t mad at cha on the piano. Here’s when I lost it pic.twitter.com/uDIaSYJJB8— Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) February 14, 2022 @lmechegaray
Soon as I heard dre play" I aint mad at cha" on the piano. RIP PAC🤞🏾 #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/KEh2zx1LSe— Tycarii (@therealbuckzzz) February 14, 2022 @therealbuckzzz
Was expecting a Tupac hologram to make an appearance in this epic throwback. #SuperBowlLVI #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/RvyQ8UMDNk— Joe Anderson (@JR_Anderson09) February 14, 2022 @JR_Anderson09
When Dre played the piano, and that song... leave me alone right now #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/UT0FpkcbD3— Jeenae Humphrys (@HumphrysJeenae) February 14, 2022 @HumphrysJeenae
Anna Chlumsky on Why She Walked Away from Acting and Hollywood for Nearly a DecadeView Story
Mary J. Makes a Meme
It was just one dramatic moment of her epic performance, but the shot of Mary J. Blige after she fell onto her back on the roof was just too perfect. It was practically asking to be the meme of the night, and while it's perhaps a bit too early to say that for sure, fans have already been having fun with the image that certainly looks the way most people feel after an epic Super Bowl matchup -- or incredible Halftime performance!
this is gonna be the new the weekend meme #HalfTimeShow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/d9RHTQR1of— h (@laureIheIIs) February 14, 2022 @laureIheIIs
me when someone says theres school tomorrow #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/47fAiVRjxg— hailey wright (@haileyywrightt) February 14, 2022 @haileyywrightt
Me after being in public for 5 minutes #HalfTimeShow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/g6refGNXSw— andy (@andyyngyyen) February 14, 2022 @andyyngyyen
Andy’s coming!— Dunk’s Key Earring (@j_squared88) February 14, 2022 @j_squared88
The toys in Toy Story: #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/ICFDMEDyIl
Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Got Two New Tattoos ... After Watching Him Laser His Off For 7 YearsView Story
One Legendary Performance
The bottom line is that this put a spotlight on some of the titans of rap and hip-hop. The Super Bowl has been celebrating the legends of pop and rock for years, but as pointed out by Snoop Dogg ahead of this performance, hip-hop culture has been a part of the NFL for as long as there has been a thing called hip-hop. It is long overdue that it is celebrated on the field like this, and fans were here for every bit of it -- and even upset that it was over already. 12 minutes was just not enough!
AWESOME Halftime!!!! Now Go Bengals!— Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 14, 2022 @Andy
MARY LOOK TF GOOD !!!— ICY SEASON ❄️ (@Saweetie) February 14, 2022 @Saweetie
Dooooope halftime show!!— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 14, 2022 @johnlegend
DRE. ..SNOOP… EM.. MARY J… 50… KENDRICK…— Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) February 14, 2022 @myfabolouslife
Classic Half Time Show!!!
BEST HALFTIME SHOW— Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) February 14, 2022 @GuyFieri
EVER!!!
Officially lost myself. This halftime show is CRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAZY.— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 14, 2022 @kerrywashington
MARY FUCKIN J— h (@halsey) February 14, 2022 @halsey
That was an amazing show— Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) February 14, 2022 @EmbryEthan
Can we get a halftime show part 2 #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/JOuCqctBHu— PettyWise 🎈☕️ (@GinNoJuice__) February 14, 2022 @GinNoJuice__
Legends #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/uxn30tJVcj— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 14, 2022 @ChicksInTheOff
I’ll tell my grandchildren these were The Avengers— Alejandro 🇨🇴NYM⚾️ (@Colombian_NYM) February 14, 2022 @Colombian_NYM
#SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/YFahcmF5xX
Me during the halftime show:#HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/s6RgsuFGdp— Don Vio (@yosoyflav) February 14, 2022 @yosoyflav
One of the Greatest Halftime show ive seen— Real Nigga Quezzy💯✊🏿 (@QuezzyQuez707) February 14, 2022 @QuezzyQuez707
This is Legendary 💯 #SuperBowl#HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/dbMZnyZTsC
Ya’ll got anymore of those halftime shows #HalfTimeShow #SuperBowlLVI pic.twitter.com/iJjPBOECun— Ash Dolla Dolla (@hey_ash_slay) February 14, 2022 @hey_ash_slay
Me the rest of 2022 #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/XGsu3XQ3xU— Rihanna is PREGNANT (@wiz_thcreator) February 14, 2022 @wiz_thcreator
LEGENDS! Every single one is a goat 🐐! This was one of my fave #HalfTimeShow! #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/wZVapZOvB4— JA Can Talk (@jacantalk) February 14, 2022 @jacantalk