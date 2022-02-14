Nikki Bella Gives Update on Artem Chigvintsev's Pneumonia

Getty

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are still waiting on "good news."

The former pro wrestler revealed over the weekend that her fiancé still has pneumonia and they are waiting on further tests.

Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella told reporters at a pre Super Bowl party on Saturday in Los Angeles that they would have more information in the coming days.

"He'll get his lungs rescanned and we'll find out if they're better," Nikki said, "if the swelling goes down. Fingers crossed that the swelling goes down and we get good news."

Brie went on to add, "And that his cough goes away."

Last month Artem pulled out of "Dancing with the Stars" live tour due to "unexpected health issues." He later revealed he had pneumonia in a Twitter video.

Just a little update, Thank you for your support pic.twitter.com/KI6lAMeUIV — Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) February 3, 2022 @artemchigvintse

"I had another X-Ray done yesterday and it came back still positive for pneumonia," he said in the short video filmed from his car. "So I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two. Hopefully this one will do the magic, will do the trick to kick out pneumonia out of my lungs."