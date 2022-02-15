Teresa Giudice's Daughters Hash Out Family Drama with Uncle Joe Gorga

Bravo

Joe apologizes after hearing out both Gia and Milania Giudice.

The Giudices and the Gorgas have come to a ceasefire, for now, on the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Both Gia and Milania Giudice -- Teresa's daughters with ex Joe -- have been upset with their uncle for all the trash talk he's been spewing about their father on the show for years.

After Gia confronted Joe on a previous episode, the division between the two families was more split than ever, leaving Teresa's boyfriend Luis Reulas intervening to force a truce between them. Luis hoped to have a pizza night with the two families and while Milania was hesitant to go at first -- still feeling a certain type of way about Joe following his fight with Gia -- she still showed.

Going into the dinner, Joe still felt that, when it comes to what Gia flung at him during Teresa's BBQ, you still "don't speak to your uncle in that way, no matter what."

Luis, meanwhile, felt that the confrontation was "actually a beautiful thing" because it got everything out in the open. "I think it was a beautiful way to start some new beginnings," he said -- while Teresa expressed skepticism about the "self help techniques" he had planned. "We're not big on that," she added.

At the party itself, Luis kicked off the healing by saying he really appreciated everyone coming, adding, "Sometimes it's really good when families collide because it's gonna create repair." He then kicked off an exercise where each of them would reveal something they wanted more of in their lives, as well as one thing they wanted to let go of.

Teresa said she wanted more loyalty in her life, with Milania chiming in with a comment that could be interpreted as shade toward Joe. "I understand why you are all about loyalty because many people have broken your trust in life," said T's daughter.

When Melissa Gorga said she didn't think they all spent enough time together, Teresa said she should have been inviting the family over for Sunday dinner. "Don't expect a phone call," said Joe, "We all live crazy lives. And family should not hold any grudges. It's so stupid. I can say whatever I want to you and 5 minutes later it should go away because we're family."

"I have a lot of things that I could say right now," Milania responded, before getting into her grievances. "Obviously, I'm hurt over what happened but seeing someone scream at my mom and saying things about Dad, I've never seen someone scream at someone like that. I cannot watch that."

She added that something she wants to let go of is "overthinking what's gonna happen next" and hoped for a more "solid" family dynamic. Gia added her sister is "always expecting something's gonna blow up and she just wants it to all be good."

Bringing up her own "Waking Up In the Morning" song from 2011 -- which Gia sang amid another family feud between Teresa and Joe -- she noted that not much had really changed in over a decade and "it's really sad."

"Listen, I apologize. I don't want to argue anymore, I don't," Joe said to his nieces. "We always get in this rut because we're still living in the past. We have to let go of the past. And remember that we've all been through so much and it's okay to be angry. This family's been through a lot and we all can be angry because we're all hurt, but then we love. Let's love."

In a confessional, Joe added that after hearing Milania's comments he understood "for the first time" what they'd been going through. "I know I have been hanging onto my anger with my nieces' father," he continued, "I know Milania doesn't want this family to fight. I'm probably one of the reasons she lives in that fear and I don't want to be that person anymore."

With that, they appeared to have patched things up (for now) and thanked Luis for helping them get to a better place.