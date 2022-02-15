Seth Rogen Admits He 'Was a Bad Dater', Recalls Crying Even Before Main Course

YouTube

"This poor woman had to sit there with me as I wept into my truffle mac and cheese!"

Seth Rogen recalled a bad date that had actually brought him to tears.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the "Pam & Tommy" actor got candid about the worst date he had ever been on.

"I was terrible, I was a bad dater," Rogen admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel. "I had terrible experiences dating women and I think the women who dated me also did not have the best experiences."

The 39-year-old opened up about one particularly scarring experience from when he was "20 maybe" with a woman he had been seeing casually. When the couple had gone out to eat for his birthday, Rogen asked her if they wanted to move their relationship to the next level and go official as a couple.

"I asked her around when the appetizers were arriving and she said no. And then I started crying. I was like, 'We need to eat; we can't leave.' She was like, 'It's your birthday,'" Rogen laughed.

"I had to sit there and this poor woman had to sit there with me as I wept into my truffle mac and cheese," he said before sharing a piece of wisdom he had gleaned from the experience, "You don't ask until the end of the meal, that was my big [takeaway]."

His story however got a happy ending. Seth went on to date Lauren Miller in 2004 and the couple later tied the knot in 2011.

Rogen's role of Rand Gauthier in Hulu's mini series, "Pam & Tommy" has already created awards buzz. However, you aren't likely going to see him campaigning for any accolades.

