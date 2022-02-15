Tristan Thompson 'Has Done Nothing to Support' Son, Maralee Nichols Claims

Getty / Instagram

Tristan Thompson hasn't sent a single cent to his new son, according to his most recent baby mama.

Despite him promising to "amicably raise our son" after paternity was confirmed, Maralee Nichols claimed he has provided no financial support — or even met the child.

"Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son," her lawyer said in a statement issued Monday night. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."

The statement came in the wake of recent reports from The Sun and Hollywood Life, speaking to marriage lawyers unconnected with the case, who estimated that the NBA star could be forced to hand over $40k a month.

In January, Thompson finally accepted responsibility for the child after tests proved the boy was his.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote in an Instagram story.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He added: "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly."

In a follow up message, he directly addressed his most famous baby mama.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."