Tyrese Gibson's Mother Dies Due to COVID Related Complications

Getty/Instagram

'Every journey this life takes me to from here on, you're gonna hold my hand mom.'

Tyrese Gibson's mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, died after losing her fight with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The 43-year-old "Fast and Furious" actor took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with his friends and followers. The post featured a video of Gibson stroking his mother’s unresponsive hand as he spoke through tears

"Rest in peace mom," the actor cried. "You fought, mom. You fought. Oh my god, I'm so sorry this happened, mom, Jesus."

He then promised, "I'm gonna hold your hand for the rest of my life, OK? Everywhere I go, I'm gonna hold your hand the way you held my hand when I was a kid."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Every journey this life takes me to from here on, you're gonna hold my hand Mom, OK?"

Gibson captioned the emotional goodbye, "On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can't believe this……."

"May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother….." he concluded.

The "Baby Boy" star had been updating his followers on Murray's condition after announcing her hospitalization on February 6.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The actor revealed his mother was in a critical state and shared that he had received the devastating news through "the worst phone call" while he was filming his latest project, "I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray."

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," he explained on Instagram. "This has been going on all week I haven't posted [I'm doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help."