Jennifer Aydin Regrets Admitting Her Husband Had an Affair

YouTube

"My in-laws are very upset with him and my children are very upset"

Jennifer Aydin says she should have kept her husband Bill Aydin's previous infidelity private.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star revealed some regrets about admitting Bill’s infidelity. She told the talk show host that if she could do it all again, she would have kept the omission private.

"I'm always very forthright and sometimes to my detriment but there's other people involved and my in-laws are very upset with him and my children are very upset but I do believe there is power in my story and we ultimately have a happy ending," she said.

Despite the twisted storylines of the affair, the RHONJ personality stated, "I'm not going to let anyone ruin my happiness."

Aydin also revealed that the "pressure that Bill has been receiving from his family since this came out" is another reason she would have kept the confession to herself.

Jennifer had kept the secret of Bill's infidelity for years until her cast mate Margret Josephs had confronted her about the affair and she admitted it was true.

Earlier this month, the reality TV star told Page Six that her 9-year-old daughter had discovered the details of her husband's affair through a TikTok video.

"We had a blogger leak this awful storyline and somebody made a TikTok on it," the 44-year-old told the publication. "My sweet little Olivia -- who threw a beautiful anniversary party for us to show how her parents are still in love -- saw a TikTok that said 'the big secret.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jennifer said her daughter commented on the TikTok video, denying the affair. She wrote, "This is my mommy and daddy and this is not true!"

Olivia then told her mom about how she defended her. "She came to me to show me her comment and said, 'Look, Mommy, I'm defending you from all of these lies,'" Jennifer recalled.

However, it, of course, wasn't a lie. Bill's past infidelity was revealed on the Season 12 premiere of "RHONJ" on Tuesday. Back when Jennifer was pregnant with the couple's fourth child, Christian, now 10, Bill cheated on her with a pharmaceutical rep.

Jennifer said she asked Olivia to remove her comment from the TikTok video. "I said, 'It's for the show and it's not good if we release things, so maybe we shouldn't draw attention.' I had her take it down that way."

The Bravolebrity said she later opened up to Olivia about Bill's affair.

"I sat her down and I kept my composure because I realized [my kids] will react to however Mommy's acting," she recalled. "I put on a brave face and said, 'Listen, Daddy did a bad thing. But that doesn't mean that he's a bad person. And when we love people, we forgive them when they make mistakes. And I've forgiven him and I'm OK.' She wasn't upset because I wasn't upset."